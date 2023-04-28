Pet Refuge's help meant woman could choose homelessness to escape boyfriend's violence

Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

A woman felt safer being homeless than at home due to the violence of her “jealous and controlling” boyfriend.

Tracy*, who did not want to be named out of fear for her safety, says she couldn't even go to the letterbox without her boyfriend thinking she was cheating on him.

The welfare of her two pet dogs made it difficult for her to leave, until the charity Pet Refuge helped to house her dogs while she found a safe place to stay.

“I was in a domestic violence situation and I kind of became homeless around the time because I refused to go back to the house that I was staying in,” Tracy said.

"My only worry was my two dogs. I had nowhere else to put them, and if I did, I couldn't leave them there for that long."

Tracy was in a relationship for five years and in the third year it started to become violent.

Gabriele Charotte Tracy found it difficult to leave her abusive partner because she feared he would harm her pets to get to her. (File photo)

“It was just through the drugs to be honest, he was heavily smoking methamphetamine. He became very violent, it was quite scary.

"He was very paranoid, and he started to think things because he was so high on drugs. That's when the violence became worse."

She said the drugs “overtook” her partner’s mind.

"I couldn't even go to the letter box without him thinking that I was cheating on him. It got that bad,” she said.

"He was quite a jealous person but also he's done a lot of cheating, but he used his guilt on me."

Supplied Pet Refuge is charity that provides temporary shelter for pets affected by domestic violence. Founder Julie Chapman says it urgently needs funds to keep meeting demand.

Tracy lived in that situation for two years before she decided she’d had enough.

"I felt safer being out of my home, because he used to stalk the house and everything. If I was there, he would show up unannounced and was just violent,” she said.

"I was jumping from couch to couch."

But she was concerned for the safety of her dogs.

"They're my babies, all my friends and family love them. They're like another part of our family,” Tracy said.

"When I left, they were initially my only concern because I couldn't leave them there because I felt like he would take them and use them to try and move me back in."

Tracy’s housing manager alerted her to the charity Pet Refuge, which provides temporary shelter and care for pets affected by domestic violence until the owner finds a safe place to stay.

The organisation was able to house the dogs within a few days.

"I was very lucky to get that opportunity. My only concern at the time was them, so that was a big help. I didn't have to worry about them, and I knew they were safe,” Tracy said.

"Everything was paid for by Pet Refuge which was another worry off my shoulders."

Pet Refuge has housed 300 pets since it opened in July 2021.

"Abusers will physically harm or kill pets, deny them food or vet care or leave them out in the cold, to punish the victim,” Pet Refuge founder Julie Chapman said.

A Women’s Refuge study found 53% of women chose to stay in violent homes because there was nowhere for their pets to go.

The organisation is running at full capacity and badly needs funds to keep meeting the need. A monthly appeal starts next Tuesday, May 2.

Tracy said she's “doing awesome” now.

"He's currently in jail, so he's not out to harm us in any way. I've finally got a house, so we're doing really well,” she said.

"Just learning to love life and get on with it. Finally, being able to live life freely and trying to be as happy as we can with all our situation, what we've been through."