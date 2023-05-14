Kiwi yoga studios criticised for 'appropriating' Hindu practice

Christchurch Laughter Yoga’s annual “Laugh in the Park” session is all about being silly and playful.

Yoga teachers and studios in Aotearoa are facing accusations of appropriating and capitalising on an ancient Hindu practice.

Sacred symbols used decoratively, statues of deities placed on floors and an expectation to look a certain way are some of the reasons why critics say yoga isn't being respected culturally.

But Yoga New Zealand says it recognises the role it plays in respecting the traditions of yoga and is continuing to develop standards for cultural appropriateness.

Manukau resident Reha Kumar has been practising yoga for 15 years and teaching since 2021.

"Attending yoga classes after school at my local temple was how my journey of yoga started, which has now informed my lifestyle,” the 29-year-old said.

"Post-Covid the word 'wellness' has turned into somewhat of a buzzword, although the idea of pursuing good health has always existed. Yoga has gained more and more popularity in the West under the umbrella of wellness."

Kumar said it was important to understand yoga first then respectfully distribute it, and this had not been happening in most yoga studios in Aotearoa.

Reha Kumar/Supplied Yoga instructor Reha Kumar says the ancient Hindu practice is being disrespected in Aotearoa.

"Yoga is such a beautiful and ancient practice rooted in Indian culture, and it is there to be shared with everyone. There are definitely lots of well-informed and respectful teachers out there and some decent studios,” she said.

"Others on the other hand have taken the route of appropriating and capitalising on yoga perhaps because 'it belongs to everyone' rather than appreciating it and giving due respect to the people and culture it comes from."

Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington lecturer in religious studies Dr Sara Rahmani defines cultural appropriation as the process of taking certain elements of a culture and modifying them according to the expectations and demands of another culture.

"So it’s really about a dominant culture appropriating or taking and changing some element of another typically marginalised culture for its own commercial benefits,” she said.

"Yoga is typically taught divorced from its spiritual and philosophical underpinnings: instead of helping the practitioner to achieve spiritual enlightenment, it is helping them to develop stronger core muscles.

"So stripping yoga off of its spiritual, ethical, philosophical context and reducing it to posture and fitness exercise equals cultural appropriation."

Rahmani said yoga in the western world had become a multibillion industry and was typically treated like a commodity.

"We can also see a misuse of sacred symbols or objects in yoga studios as decor - the Om symbol, images of Hindu deities, and sometimes even Buddha statues that have little to do with yoga,” she said.

Getty Images Dr Sara Rahmani says yoga in the western world is typically treated like a commodity. (file image)

"If these objects have no significance to those using them, and they’re only there to create an ambience, then that’s also cultural appropriation."

In her practising and teaching experience in Aotearoa, Kumar has seen symbols, such as the Om, used decoratively on studio doors and walls without anyone knowing what it stands for or why it's there.

“Statues of deities are placed on the floor, which to begin with is disrespectful as it needs to be on a higher surface, and 99% of the time the studio owners or teachers have no idea who it is, what it stands for, or how it is related to yoga.

"Kirtans and mantra-turned-songs are played during class sung by people with very strong western accents who cannot pronounce the words and by teachers who do not know what the lyrics or words mean.

"They just play it because it's fitting, brown, Indian, and exotic."

One key example, according to Kumar, is that yoga in Aotearoa is known for its aesthetic poses and flexibility.

"Very few teachers and studios have welcomed the conversation of the eight limbs of yoga of which poses or āsana is only the third,” she said.

Kumar said putting effort into learning how to correctly pronounce sanskrit terms was also important.

"You do not need to learn the language or learn how to have a conversation in it,” she said.

"Simply put, it’s better to not use terms, images, symbols, songs if you have not put any effort into learning anything about it and are using it just because it's 'in theme'."

Devonport resident Prageeth Jayathissa, 34, has been practising yoga since he was a child and is the author of the guidebook Moral Flowcharts for Modern Yoga.

He agreed with Kumar that many yoga studios and teachers in Aotearoa were engaging in appropriation and profiting from another culture.

Unsplash Yoga is popular in many western countries, but attendees may not fully appreciate its cultural origins.

"The inappropriate use of deities, such as when it is used for decoration or marketing, is disrespectful to the base culture,” he said.

“There is also the added complexity that yoga and other South Asian practices were made illegal during colonisation.”

Jayathissa said he was concerned ancient traditions were being rewritten.

Yoga New Zealand registers yoga teachers and training providers in Aotearoa.

A spokeswoman said the body recognised the role it played in helping to raise cultural awareness around respecting the traditions of yoga.

"We continue to develop standards for cultural appropriateness and safety which form part of our curriculum, and have recently re-formed a working group to consult on cultural diversity and awareness, and strategise ways to address this in a NZ context,” she said.

"In establishing this working group, we are liaising with senior yoga professionals of Indian descent."

The spokeswoman said council members included those who had been trained in India and continued to receive professional development from recognised yoga traditions on the subcontinent.

"Our members are encouraged to actively recruit and engage with the widest possible diversity, and to respect all cultures and sensitivities. The ethnicity of our members is not collected or required to become a member, nor staff,” she said.

"Yoga teachers become members based on their teacher training education and skill set, and experience, on a case-by-case basis."

She said Yoga New Zealand had not had any complaints from the Hindu community around any of its members’ conduct.

"Should there be a complaint against a member, we have a complaints process which explores the complaint and where the member can be called to account."

But Kumar said there were Indian people who were too afraid to attend a yoga class because it was being taught out of cultural context.

"People whose culture something comes from should not be the very people who feel left out and a minority in their own practice especially if they are already a minority in the country,” she said.

"Lots of people are uncomfortable with attending studios now because of the presence of ego, the expectation to look a certain way and be able to have a certain level of fitness, and the price of memberships."

She said people could look out for things to ensure their yoga studio was culturally safe.

"Scout the studio space and look for examples of appropriation because often it is very evident,” she said.

"Are there sacred symbols that are representative of a religion or an oppressed group that are used as decor? Are their deities used as decoration? If you asked the owner or any teacher there, could they explain the significance of it?"

Kumar said asking the teacher or studio owner about their own background could be helpful, and it wasn’t necessarily enough if they had completed their teacher training in India.

"Remember that yoga also comes from a background of oppression during colonisation. Are you being taught by someone who understands this and respectfully teaches acknowledging its roots?"

She said people should look at what type of classes were on offer, and whether there were any classes that seemed like a short-term fad or out of cultural context like beer yoga, yin & tonic, or goat yoga.

The language used in classes, Kumar said, should be all-inclusive and inviting, and attendees should not feel pressured to push their bodies or feel ashamed of their physical appearance.