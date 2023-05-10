Acting experience leaves Deaf teen with another career option

Lucy McKenzie-Bridle is a Deaf teen actor who is debuting in a short film called the Dining Table for New Zealand Sign Language Week.

New short film The Dining Table is putting emerging Deaf talent from Aotearoa on to film festival screens.

The film premieres this week for New Zealand Sign Language Week.

Lucy McKenzie-Bridle,16, a Wellington Girls’ College student, makes her debut in The Dining Table, playing Ana, a Deaf teenager being raised in a hearing family.

McKenzie-Bridle, who is Deaf and uses cochlear implants, says her character is isolated from her family because NZSL has been banned by her father, so that she can “fit in” to the hearing world.

“Although I have been able to experience both communities, being raised in a hearing society has meant that I have often experienced a sense of isolation and exclusion – the feeling that no one really ‘gets’ you.”

The Dining Table is an independent, crowd-funded short film by rrfilm, a film production company co-founded by Jade Jackson and Christopher Hines. They aim to increase the visibility of Pasifika and Deaf stories and filmmakers.

They hope that The Dining Table validates feelings of social isolation, celebrates the resilience of Deaf and hard of hearing people who have to navigate an ableist world, and raises awareness of those issues among the hearing public so that they can be better allies.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Lucy McKenzie-Bridle is a Deaf teen actor who is debuting in a short film called The Dining Table. (Image description: Portrait McKenzie-Bridle smiles at the camera. She wears a bright pink top and has shoulder-length brown hair.)

Hines is a CODA (child of a Deaf adult) and the film is based on experiences from his mother’s life. He said there was very little representation of Deaf filmmakers and actors in the New Zealand film industry.

“With only one known Deaf director, Jared Flitcroft, and a handful of low-budget short films, there is a significant need for growth and opportunity in this space.

“Ideally, we would see a diverse range of productions in Aotearoa New Zealand that feature Deaf actors and crew members in all roles, from lead actors to cinematographers, and where their Deafness is just one aspect of their identity and not the defining characteristic.

Jessica George/Supplied Hines would like to see more people from the Deaf and hard of hearing community pursuing careers in film. (Image description: Behind-the-scenes shot of Clair Waldron and McKenzie-Bridle on set for The Dining Table, slightly obscured by a video monitor.)

“Through this film, I am able to connect with and empathise with the experiences of my parents, who are both Deaf, and others in the community, and to help them feel seen and heard on screen.”

The rffilm team want to encourage more Deaf teens to pursue careers in the film industry. “It is important for us to have input from people who come from the Deaf community through all stages of production.”

Executive producer Jade Jackson said their mission was “to produce high-quality films that not only showcase our artistry and creativity but also address important social issues.

“Films have the power to connect people, spark conversations, and inspire action. We are committed to using our work to make a positive impact in the world.”

The production team on The Dining Table are 60% women, which Jackson said was deliberate. “We are committed to promoting gender equity in the film industry and creating opportunities for women to thrive.

“Having a team with diverse experiences and perspectives is crucial in telling stories that are authentic and impactful. Our goal is not to simply meet a quota or check a box. We want to create a workplace culture where everyone feels comfortable, respected, and empowered to bring their best work to the table.”

The team was looking towards moving into feature films and expanding their reach beyond Aotearoa. In the meantime, they are submitting the film for various film festivals around the world, and hope for New Zealand audiences to see it at local film festivals “very soon”.

Jessica George/Supplied The Dining Table is being submitted to various film festivals around the world. (Image description: Still of Ana, played by McKenzie-Bridle, lying on her bed tracing the patterned-pink wallpaper of her room with her hand.)

Design and fashion also feature strongly among McKenzie-Bridle’s interests but her acting debut has had an impact. “After being involved in The Dining Table I decided to take up drama this year at school, as I really enjoyed the acting experience.

“It was really cool to be involved in something that shows the Deaf community that they can do anything.”