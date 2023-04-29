Bananas and 'woke nonsense' - ex-students show their concern about University of Otago rebrand

The new Māori name and tohu (symbol) proposed for the University of Otago.

Former students of the University of Otago vented their displeasure over a proposal for a new Māori name and tohu (symbol) for the institution, emails show.

The university’s proposal, launched last month, includes changing the current Māori name from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – a metaphor meaning A Place of Many Firsts.

The new tohu would replace the university’s existing coat of arms in many situations.

Emails to senior Otago managers have been released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, and show many people were unhappy about the changes.

One said the proposed move was motivated by “fear”, with many people “presently terrified of the consequences of expressing any view that does not align with the current progressive ideology”.

Another said: “If this proposal proceeds, I fear that the European architecture of the iconic buildings will be next to go.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff One feared the University of Otago’s clock tower and other European architecture on the campus could be next to go if the proposed changes are approved.

And another wrote: ‘‘This new name is discriminatory against all the other 160 cultures in New Zealand’’.

‘‘This new name literally needs to die – we don’t want another boring, unimaginative name and neither do New Zealanders.’’

Not all were unhappy. One former student wrote: “I write to express my pride in the approach to reflect our deeper history of peoples and place, and of our boldness to step out of the shadows.”

Another said it felt like “a big step for our city and university”.

But others were not convinced, with one noting it was a “travesty” to lose the coat of arms.

The same writer questioned the timing of the announcement, given the university was under financial pressure, but those comments were made before the university announced it had a $60 million hole in this year’s budget and was facing having to cut hundreds of jobs.

Another email said: “I’m ashamed to say I attended your radical political organisation as a young man.”

One person described it as “WOKE nonsense gone mad’’, while another likened the new logo to a “pair of bananas”.

And one person said: “If what is proposed goes ahead I will no longer speak positively about Otago University and actively discourage potential students.

“You will also be off my preferred charitable donations list.”

A university spokesperson said: “The university has received a broad range of responses from staff, students and alumni, the vast majority of which have come through our formal consultation process.

“These responses will be considered by the university council. Once a decision has been made, the anonymised results and feedback will be publicly shared.”