Theatre brings together Deaf and hearing students

Theatre workshops are being held for Deaf students at Kelston Primary in a collaboration between Tim Bray Theatre Company and Ko Taku Reo.

Tim Bray Theatre Company is collaborating with Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education to work with secondary school students to create a performance based on Deaf culture.

Tim Bray has been a pioneer in providing access to the Deaf community and was the first performing arts company to offer New Zealand Sign Language-interpreted performances in Aotearoa.

“The outcomes for the students last year were positive and huge,” said Bray. “Since 2004, students from Ko Taku Reo have been attending our NZSL-interpreted performances of each of our professional live productions for free.

“Now, it’s their turn to again take to the stage with their own unique showcase, in their own language, with their own stories.”

In the workshops, director Victoria Abbott and assistant Robert Mignault work alongside teachers from Ko Taku Reo to build students’ skill base to produce Deaf-led theatre.

Particular emphasis is put on senior students developing leadership and mentoring skills by working alongside younger students.

Senior student Kaylee Wipani started one of the sessions with a drama game reliant on movement and eye contact.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A mix of Deaf and hearing primary school students learn to communicate physically through the workshops led by older students from Ko Taku Reo. (Image description: A boy in red school uniform is standing in the middle of a circle with his right arm pointing out, while the workshop director holds two thumbs up towards him.)

“Because we’re used to adapting to different types of communication styles, we find it really easy to communicate with people who are different from us,” she said.

“One of the most important things about learning NZSL is that you need eye contact to communicate with a Deaf person... Once you do that, you also start to know other cultural behaviours that Deaf people use.”

For AJ Lewis, who recently learnt NZSL and is another of the senior students leading the workshops, “it’s a very interesting visual language and it’s an easy language to be able to understand.

“Seeing [all the students] get along and use teamwork is really awesome,” Lewis said. “They connect, laugh, giggle and have fun.”

Thando Mpozori, another workshop leader, said communication underpinned Deaf culture.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Senior student Taitiaki Taylor enjoys seeing the different types of creativity from the younger students in the workshops. (Image description: Taitiaki stands in the circle formed by Kelston Primary School students in the classroom. They have their hands out in front of them in a clapping motion.)

“That’s what binds us as Deaf people – being able to sign and communicate visually – that’s our most common identifier.”

Mpozori and Wipani will soon travel to South Korea to meet Deaf people from around the globe. They said the theatre workshops were helping them develop leadership and people skills for their trip.

The workshops will culminate in a show on June 22 at Kelston Girls’ College, produced by the students. The first collaboration took place in 2022, with 18 primary to secondary Ko Taku Reo students taking part.

There are 44 students enrolled with Ko Taku Reo (formerly known as Kelston Deaf Education Centre) in the Kelston area. The Kelston schools are partner schools of Ko Taku Reo which is New Zealand’s provider of education services for Deaf and hard of hearing children.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Tim Bray’s theatre company was the first in the country to offer NZSL-interpreted performances. (Image description: Mid-shot of Bray smiling at the camera. He stands in a dimly lit hallway and is wearing a white dress shirt and glasses.)

Bray said there were few examples of Deaf culture for Ko Taku Reo’s students to see onstage, “and even fewer examples of Deaf artists working in theatre to inspire them.

“The goal is for these students to experience what their culture can look like when put on stage, and for them to see the value of this,” he said.

“Beyond the students of Ko Taku Reo engaging with Deaf culture in a performance context, professional artists and industry creatives will also have the opportunity to learn about Deaf culture and develop strategies for incorporating aspects of Deaf culture into their productions.”

Supplied Tim Bray Theatre is collaborating with Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education to create a theatre showcase, working with Deaf and hearing children to produce a performance drawing from inspiration that exists entirely within Deaf culture. (Image description: 11 young people stand on a stage marked with swirly floor patterns and face out to the audience under stage lights. Taylor is standing in the front centre.)

Bray described the collaboration as a “shining example of how the fusion of cultures can break down barriers”.

“The fewer barriers that people have to access art – whether it’s hearing people accessing the work of Deaf artists, or Deaf people accessing the work of hearing people or even their own work – the more people are able to understand each other’s culture.”

The project is funded by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Creative New Zealand.

*Interviews with Wipani and Mpozori were interpreted from NZSL to English.