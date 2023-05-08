Deaf woman calls on business owners to teach employees sign language

Deaf Aotearoa gives a quick lesson on basic sign language greetings for New Zealand Sign Language Week. (First published September 2020.)

A Deaf woman is calling on business owners to teach their employees a few basic words in sign language to make life easier for people in her community.

Stratford resident Chanelle Waite, 37, has to rely on her children to translate for her when she goes out because few people outside the Deaf community have learnt sign language in Aotearoa.

New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Week runs from May 8 to May 14 and advocacy group Deaf Aotearoa says learning a few signs can make a world of difference for those who are Deaf or hard of hearing.

“It’s really easy for them to learn basic words in New Zealand Sign Language. For example, ‘Hello, how can I help?’, ‘yes’ and ‘no’, ‘what is your name?’, ‘please’ and ‘thank you’,” Waite said.

"There is an NZSL dictionary online and an app where that they can learn some basic words. Even I post some basic words in sign language on Facebook and Tiktok."

Waite said the low uptake of sign language in Aotearoa has made life difficult for her.

Chanelle Waite/Stuff Chanelle Waite is a Deaf woman from Stratford, in Taranaki, who wants more Kiwis to give sign language a go.

“I lost my confidence and was sad when some businesses would not help or try to communicate with a Deaf person, then rely on my children to translate in sign language,” she said.

“Nowadays I have to stand up and get them to communicate through paper and pen."

Waite has three children – Noah, 13, Lance, 12, and Josh, 8. They are able to hear and NZSL is their second language.

She has struggled to find work to support them because of her disability – the last time she worked was in 2016.

Waite wants employers to give Deaf people a chance. "It depends on the company bosses to give Deaf people a go… sometimes they turn them down for some reasons like how can they communicate with them,” she said.

"Deaf people can do anything."

New Zealand Sign Language Week is organised by Deaf Aotearoa to raise awareness of the language and culture of the Deaf community.

Deaf Aotearoa chief executive Lachlan Keating said learning a few basic signs can make a big difference in the lives of Deaf people.

"It's not about getting it perfect, it's about giving it a go. By including more NZSL in our lives, we can make our Deaf community feel seen and valued,” he said.

Chris Skelton/STUFF National Foundation for the Deaf chief executive Natasha Gallardo talks about how it should be compulsory for NZ to have captions on TV. (First published March 2019)

"Learning NZSL is not only beneficial for the Deaf community, but it's also a fun and engaging way to celebrate diversity and learn about different cultures."

Keating said schools have embraced NZSL Week in recent years, with hearing tamariki learning basic signs.

"New Zealand adults can learn from their children and follow their example by giving signing a go, and for those wanting to extend their fluency, we have NZSL classes taught by members of our Deaf community all over the country – it’s fun, and quite addictive once you start.”

Deaf Aotearoa is challenging leaders in the business community learn to a simple phrase in NZSL, film themselves signing it and upload it to social media with the hashtag #NZSLLeadersChallenge23.

The advocacy group is also launching a Seven Minutes of Signing challenge, where people are encouraged to turn their voice off for seven minutes a day in their homes, schools and workplaces and to only use NZSL to communicate.

“It really doesn’t matter how you start your NZSL journey, just give it try,” Keating said.

"That way NZSL will become more top of mind and provided at more events and in more news stories – that’s what will make the Deaf community feel most included in our society.”

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said NZSL Week 2023 is about supporting NZSL to thrive, breaking down barriers and promoting it as a language for everyone.

“New Zealand is already recognised as a world leader for our commitment to maintaining and furthering the use of sign language,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Disability Issues Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan says New Zealand Sign language Week is about supporting NZSL and breaking down barriers.

“Since the NZSL Act first came into law in 2006, New Zealand has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, established the NZSL Board, launched the NZSL Strategy 2018 – 2023, and established Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People.

“We have come a long way with sign language, and seeing it reflected in everyday life, however we know there’s further work to do."