Petition calling for New Zealand to recognise Palestine as a state delivered to Parliament

As protesters try to drown her out, Green MP Golriz Ghahraman speaks at a rally outside Parliament in support of a petition calling for New Zealand to recognise Palestine as a state.

There was a small rally and protest outside Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday morning as a Justice for Palestine petition calling for New Zealand to recognise Palestine as a state was handed over to Green MP Golriz Gharaman.

Ghahraman delivered a speech to the rally, attended by supporters and counter-protesters of Palestinian statehood, including Justice for Palestine and For the Protection of Zion.

“I can tell you that as an international lawyer, I know that is apartheid. I know that it is crimes against humanity,” Ghahraman said.

“This House of Representatives has a policy for the two-state solution. It is time to make those policies real.”

Delivery of the 1500-signature petition was timed to coincide with the first sitting of the House after Nakba Day, also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, on May 15.

Monday marked the 75th anniversary of Nakba, the day after Israel declared its independence in 1948, which led to the mass displacement of the Palestinian people. For the first time, the United Nations commemorated the anniversary this year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Golriz Ghahraman receives the petition organised by Justice for Palestine.

Marilyn Garson, a co-founder of Alternative Jewish Voices, said that “as long as Aotearoa does not recognise Palestine, we deny Palestinians their national diplomatic voice.

“With this petition, we ask our government to value [and] to elevate Palestinian life [and] the status of all lives... if we recognise Palestine, we will say out loud that Palestinians have the same collective and individuals rights that we all have,” she told the crowd.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Counter-protesters, including those from For the Protection of Zion Trust, attended Tuesday’s rally.

In response to the petition, Israel’s ambassador to New Zealand, Ran Yaakoby, said in a statement: “There is no such state as ‘Palestine’, but rather – upon the internationally recognised agreement brokered by the United States of America – a ‘Palestinian Authority’.

“By terrorising Israel and its citizens, since 1948 and calling the establishing of Israel a ‘Catastrophe’ [Nakba in Arabic], the dream of statehood is kept out of reach.

“Those who support this narrative are, alas, not helpful in bringing about successful peace negotiations or a Palestinian statehood,” Yaakoby said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Phil Twyford, second from left, said that the Government and Labour Party supports Palestinian self-determination.

Labour MP Phil Twyford told the rally, “Our government and the Labour Party supports Palestinian self-determination, and we support the creation of a Palestinian state and peace and justice in Israel-Palestine in accordance with international law.

“I pledge to you today that we will take the message in your petition back to our colleagues, and we will talk to the foreign affairs minister.”

A spokesperson for the office of Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday: “Like most Western countries, New Zealand has not officially recognised Palestine as a sovereign state.

“New Zealand has condemned the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and has rigorously promoted a United Nations-backed two-state solution.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Petition supporters hold signs of remembrance for Shireen Abu-Akleh, a journalist killed last year by Israeli occupation forces.

New Zealand is one of 55 out of 193 UN member states that does not recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.

Last year, the Government reaffirmed its position that “Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are a violation of international law and imperil the two-state solution.”

Mahuta recently met with the Palestinian ambassador, Izzat Abdulhadi. However, her spokesperson could not confirm if or when the minister would visit Palestine.