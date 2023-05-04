The Kīngitanga arrives in London for coronation events

At his own koroneihana (coronation) anniversary in 2022, Kīngi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and his wife, Makau Ariki Atawhai, enjoy the celebrations alongside, from left, Kīngitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds, Hone Tamihana, and Sir Tumu Te Heuheu Tukino VIII.

A whakatau (welcome) at the New Zealand High Commission in London will kick off official business for Te Kīngitanga this week as Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Vll and his wife, Makau Ariki Atawhai, prepare to attend several events ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Following the whakatau on Thursday (UK time), Kīngi Tūheitia and the Makau Ariki will attend a business event at the high commission hosted by New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins and High Commissioner to London Phil Goff.

On Friday evening, Tūheitia and Atawhai will be among the visiting royals and dignitaries at a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort, before attending the Coronation the following day and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Kīngitanga chief of staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said that in accepting the invitation to the coronation, “the Kīngitanga acknowledges the mana of His Majesty King Charles III who is the direct descendant of Queen Victoria – signatory to Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

“Both Kīngi Tūheitia and King Charles III have recounted the warm relationship between their late mothers Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth once said Te Tiriti o Waitangi had been imperfectly observed. This statement resonates with te iwi Māori and the Kīngitanga is committed to holding the Crown accountable for giving effect to the Treaty principles.”

REBEKAH PARSONS-KING/Stuff.co.nz Turangawaewae Marae prepare for the Royal visit of Prince Charles and Camilla (the Duke of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall).

Kīngi Tuheitia and Atawhai will be among other royals and dignitaries attending the coronation, including the royal families of Tonga, Thailand, Bhutan and Jordan, the imperial house of Japan and the former royal houses of Bulgaria, Romania and Greece.

Simmonds says the Kīngitanga looks forward to continuing its enduring relationship and friendship with the British Crown.