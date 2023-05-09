Wet weather fails to dampen enthusiasm for Rotuman Language Week

Otago University student Christian Hans Elaise and his grandad share their 'Hanuj Ma', a traditional story that has been passed down from generation to generation on their small island of Rotuma.

Rotuman Language Week, Gasav Ne Fäeag Rotuạm Ta, is going ahead despite the bad weather experienced across New Zealand, organisers said on Tuesday.

The youth, haharagi, are taking the lead in this year’s celebrations, kato'aga, as thousands of Rotumans around the world also prepare to mark Rotuma Day on Saturday.

Whangārei student Marcus Furivai said heavy rain is forecast for the rest of the week, but they will press ahead “even if it means going virtual”.

By 1pm on Tuesday, Auckland’s Wairau Valley was under water amid extreme rain, and traffic was congested across the city as a State of Emergency was declared.

Rotuma is located about 500km north of Fiji and 500km west of Wallis and Futuna, a French territory.

Administered by Fiji as a dependency, the island was annexed by the British on May 13, 1881 (Rotuma Day).

Mairani Young members of the Mairani Rotuman group in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland at a dance rehearsal (taumaka) to be performed at Saturday's Rotuma Day celebrations which will also mark the end of Rotuman Language Week.

Rotuman is listed on the Unesco List of Endangered Languages as “definitely endangered”.

There are 2000 people on Rotuma, with 10,000 living in Fiji and thousands more across the world.

According to StatsNZ 2018 data, there are close to 1000 Rotumans in Aotearoa – 95% speak English and 22% can speak two languages.

Furivai, 18, said online and in-person activities were planned around learning through music (sua/maka), health and wellbeing (a'mauri) and creating resources to support long-term language planning.

“I encourage all Kiwis to get behind the Rotumans – learn something new about your Pacific neighbours – whether it is a word, phrase or traditional skill or song.”

The Government said celebrating Pacific languages shines a light on the urgent need to revitalise languages in danger of dying out. These include Tokelauan, Tuvaluan, Niuean and Cook Islands Māori.

Launching Fäeag Rotuạm in Wellington, Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds said Pacific languages were a cornerstone of health, wellbeing and identity as Pasifika.

“It is also an opportunity for friends, colleagues and wider families to gain new insights in the language and heritage of the people of Rotuma who have made a new home here.

“It is a challenge to learn a new language, but Aotearoa’s Pacific communities are motivated and inspired to help keep cultures alive and be proud of our shared heritage,” Edmonds said.

For Waikato University science student Helava Vilsoni, she uses Fäeag Rotuạm Ta when she’s around other Rotumans and at community functions.

Vilsoni said maintaining and learning the Rotuman language is “just as important as our studies. It’s about giving back to the community.

Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Group hold a prayer service (hairo'aituga) at the Kingsland Methodist Church to mark Gasav Ne Fäeag Rotuam Ta, Rotuman Language Week.

“In that way, our future generations are able to look up to us as role models so that they can learn from us from what we’ve learned from our knowledge holders,” she said.

“Studying here and attending the labs learning all about the science stuff that most of our Pasifika people are not exposed to, I feel proud when I see other Pacific islanders taking up STEM studies.

“It’s all related, it all comes back to giving back to the communities, getting a good education to help your people,” Vilsoni said.

Organisers in the South Island and other parts of the North Island told Stuff, “so far so good”, and they are optimistic there won’t be any need to cancel Rotuman Language Week this year despite the bad weather (lạgi raksa'a).

In 2020, the celebrations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but returned last year.

Hata Collective, representing many of the Rotuman communities, chose the theme Vetḁkia ‘os Fäega ma Ag fak hanua – Sustaining our Language and Culture.

Edmonds said the theme aligns with Unesco's international decade of indigenous languages 2022-2032 which recognises the right to preserve, revitalise and promote languages.

“Speaking it at home, in workplaces, schools and community will help show how much we value our language and identity,” she said.

“The Leo Moana o Aotearoa Pacific Languages report shows the significant role Pacific languages play in the daily lives of our communities.

“For example, 90% of Pasifika use Pacific languages at community meetings, 82% use them with community members, and Pacific language use in recreation, sport and interest group activities is also an emerging strong point.”

Rotuman Language Week programme details can be found on Facebook and at the Rotuma website.

Next up on the Pacific Language Weeks series is Samoa’s Vaiaso o le Gagana from May 28 to June 3.