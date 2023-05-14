Future leaders of Deaf community share vision for NZ Sign Language

Students from Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education Centre share their vision for their future. Pictured left to right, Nicola Gaskin, AJ Lewis, Taitiaki Taylor, Thando Mpozori and Callan Waters are signing ‘‘I love you’’. (Image description: five teenage students pose for the camera, signing “I love you”.)

While New Zealand Sign Language Week runs from May 8-14, young leaders of the Deaf community are continuously advocating for their culture and language in the hearing world every other week of the year.

New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) became an official language in Aotearoa in 2006. As of the 2018 census, around 0.5% of New Zealanders reported the ability to use the language. Here is what young Deaf people are wanting to see in their future.

Hearing people to learn NZSL

Thando Mpozori was born profoundly deaf, and began schooling in Zimbabwe around the age of 6 as the only Deaf person in the school before moving to a Deaf school.

“I think that a lot of Deaf people go through a similar hard childhood, but for me, it’s made me quite strong, and it’s made me really understand communication and the importance of it,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Thando Mpozori wants to build more relationships with hearing people, and encourages them to learn NZSL. (Image description: Mpozori stands side on to the camera in front of blank wall. She is wearing a black puffer vest over a dark blue t-shirt and has braided hair.)

At 12 years old, she moved to New Zealand and had to learn New Zealand Sign Language. “I picked it up fairly quickly, but they are quite different.”

“I’m one Deaf person in a family of hearing people,” said Mpozori. “Some of [my family] got help from the school to learn sign language, and I’m hoping that the tradition of our family knowing to sign will be passed onto the generations to come.”

“People need time to learn a new language but there are all kinds of resources out there”, said Mpozori. “There’s a New Zealand Sign Language dictionary app, and there are ways to learn online. But it does take a while.”

She adds that hearing people can be better allies for the Deaf and hard of hearing community by making the world more visual.

“I would really love to be able to build more relationships with hearing people and make more friends because that’s how life is fun, that’s how life is sociable.”

For hearing and Deaf people to push through social barriers

Kaylee Wipani was born hearing but became profoundly deaf in the first couple years of her life. In the Deaf community, she’s noticed a lot of diversity that doesn’t get represented.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Kaylee Wipani thinks hearing people would love the Deaf world. (Image description: Action shot of Wipani running a theatre workshop inside a classroom. She wears a black t-shirt that reads ‘Manukau Harbour Dolphins Tag’.)

She says that because the world is full of people using their voices, Deaf people can often feel lonely and excluded and end up being “described as quiet by hearing people”.

She says that friendships between Deaf and hearing people can take a lot of effort and needs visual communication, but she is happy to equip hearing people with tools to help, like teaching them the alphabet.

“We feel nervous about approaching hearing people but ... we just push through that feeling of uncertainty and nervousness because we know that it’s important to teach hearing people about our world.

“I think hearing people have that same nervousness, but if they could do what we do, push through it, they would love it”, said Wipani. “They would love our Deaf world.”

Destigmatising Deafness

Taitiaki Taylor (Ngāpuhi, Ngāitai) said that only within the last year, when he moved from mainstream to Deaf immersion school, had he seen Deafness as more than just a medical term.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff For a long time, Taylor thought of Deafness as a medical term but not as part of his social identity. (Image description: Taylor smiles at the camera in front of a blank wall. He wears a black t-shirt and necklace and has curly brown hair.)

He wants Deaf culture to not be seen as an isolated thing. “It can be [for] everybody.”

“When I found out I was Deaf, I wouldn’t say I got depressed, but I would definitely say it was a really big letdown for me.

“It definitely felt like a weakness at the start, but eventually it became a strength.

“Through te ao Māori beliefs, we definitely believed that people who were deaf or blind ... could see or hear other things that normal people couldn’t, and they were held special in that regard,” said Taylor.

Universal access

AJ Lewis grew up in mainstream schools and in the hearing world. “I’ve never really had much of a connection with Deaf culture until last year,” Lewis said.

“I knew pretty much no sign language. I was very excluded, I didn’t feel like I fit anywhere, I didn’t feel like I was welcome anywhere.”

It wasn’t until Lewis joined Tū Kōkiri, a post-secondary school programme by Ko Taku Reo, that they finally felt like they belonged.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff AJ Lewis is inviting involvement and questions about Deaf culture. (Image description: Lewis smiles at the camera with her head tilted. They have red hair, glasses and is wearing a top with Mickey Mouse on it.)

Learning NZSL has been a large reason why Lewis has been involved in the Deaf community. “It’s the language that my culture uses.”

Lewis hopes mainstream schools will “eventually learn to fit their classrooms around their Deaf students, rather than expecting students to fit in their classrooms”.

“We want people to be interested in our culture”, said Lewis. “We want people to be involved in our culture whether you’re Deaf or not.

“If you’re interested in the Deaf world, just ask. We’re very open people,” they said.

Interviews with Mpzori and Wipani were interpreted from NZSL to English.