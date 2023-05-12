New Zealand loses top spot as most 'Islamic country in the world'

Aliya Danzeisen, national co-ordinator, Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand, says the Govenment must adapt to new and more innovative funding options.

In just three years, New Zealand has slipped from being the “most Islamic country in the world”, and Muslim community leaders say they are not surprised.

In the 2019 Islamicity Index, Aotearoa was ranked first overall, followed by Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark and Ireland.

But the latest Islamicity rankings – 2022 reveal we have fallen behind those six nations, plus Norway and Finland, with Denmark taking out the top spot.

New Zealand ranks 9th overall – 13th from 3rd in 2021 in terms of its economy, 11th (3) for legal and governance, 5th (7) for human and political rights, and 9th (7) for international relations.

READ MORE:

* Community feels unsafe after Government delays system to detect early suspicions of terrorism

* March 15 terrorist might have been stopped if online activities had been monitored, coroner hears

* Justice has not been served by royal commission report on March 15 terror attack, Islamic Women's Council says

* New Zealand ranked the most 'Islamic country in the world' in annual index



Aliya Danzeisen, of the Islamic Women’s Council, was not surprised New Zealand had dropped from the highest ranking.

Danzeisen said although there are good models of Islamic finance out there, New Zealand hasn't seized the opportunity to explore them, likely contributing to the decrease in the economy category.

That was unfortunate as it was a time for stable options, she said.

PARLIAMENT TV Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the royal commission report has meticulously answered the questions that all New Zealanders, including the Muslim community, had about the March 15 terror attack. (Video first published in December 2020)

“New Zealand fell greatly in the economic portfolio, which is likely due to the Government's inability to adapt to new and more innovative funding options.

“For example, the Muslim community does not utilise interest as it is considered inappropriate to do so. Instead, it is recommended in Islam that one takes on business partnerships and collaborative funding initiatives to progress the community and investors simultaneously.

“Despite several encouragements to look for alternate funding options to support the growing Muslim community and have Islamic finance that meets the compliance of partnerships, New Zealand hasn't stepped into that space.

“In contrast, other countries such as the UK and Australia now have Islamic funding and financing options.”

Danzeisen said the fall in both the legal/governance and human rights categories only pointed to the public service's inability, particularly the Ministry of Justice's inability, to draft inclusive legislation to address hate.

She said New Zealand is one of the few OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries that does not protect religion as a category.

Similarly, the Government has been unwilling or unable to modify legislation to include religion, despite its vulnerability and need for protection, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Eid Al Fitr Festival 2023, which marks the end of Ramadan for Muslims, is celebrated at North Hagley Park, Christchurch.

“We have no funding allocated and no timeline to get the legislation on the table.

“Given the new global awareness that religion is not a fully protected category of human rights in this country, it may have also contributed to New Zealand's fall in the rankings.

“The rise in hate and the targeting of vulnerable communities, and the New Zealand Government's inability to address that increase and prevent the spread of hate, likely would have had an impact. The index also calculates the societal wellbeing of the community,” Danzeisen said.

The index also revealed that while there were ups and downs in the performance of individual countries from 2021, the broad pattern had not changed even from 2000.

“The best-performing Muslim countries continue to be Malaysia, the UAE, Albania and Qatar while Turkey has deteriorated significantly.

“Muslim-majority countries performed badly – they do not follow and practise the important teachings of Islam to build flourishing institutions in support of justice, freedom, equality, sound economic management and rulers answerable to the people,” the index stated.

Abdur Razzaq, of the Federation of Islamic Associations, was surprised at the safety and security indicators.

Razzaq, who chairs the FIANZ Royal Commission, said while NZ has yet to establish a national security policy, “this is a priority of the DPMC [Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet].

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Abdur Razzaq, Federations of Islamic Associations chairperson, says he’s concerned at the safety and security indicators for NZ in the report.

“We score quite low in this compared to many of the EU countries. We have done a U-turn on the hate speech legislation for certain vulnerable communities,” he said.

“On the positive side, under social capital such as people trusting, respecting and helping one another, we rank No 2 after Denmark.

“I think it is not that NZ has lowered its ranking but that the EU, as an economic bloc, has improved in a number of indicators, particularly economic and governance areas,” Razzaq said.

Danzeisen said she didn’t think the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks had anything to do with New Zealand’s ranking “because there have been two indexes since that time, including one that came out shortly after the attacks.

“However, the response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry and the processing of its findings likely would have had an impact on this.

“A couple of examples are the findings that the New Zealand Government was almost solely focusing on the Muslim community when there were far greater risks inside the borders that they failed to identify.

“The role that counter-terrorism played and the actions taken up to the attacks probably did have an impact on the ranking,” Danzeisen said.

Razzaq said the impact of the attacks on March 15, 2019 “took a while to filter through, even though we were ranked No1 in 2021”.

Out of the 150 nations highlighted, Australia is ranked 14th (11th in 2021) while Papua New Guinea ranked 108th (101).