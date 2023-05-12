Whānau Ora reports highlight success of kaupapa Māori pilot to reduce child poverty

Peeni Henare has welcomed two new reports by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare says two reports highlighting the success of a child poverty reduction programme is all the Government needs to support the kaupapa.

E Tipu, E Rea, The Collateral Change for Reducing Child Poverty Report and Ngā Tini Whetū, The Blueprint for System Change were released this week at Ruapōtaka Marae in Glen Innes.

They examined the success of Ngā Tini Whetū – a whānau-centric early support programme designed to strengthen families and improve child wellbeing.

“From this report we have all the evidence we need to support this kaupapa and that’s what’s so special about today,” Henare said in a statement.

“Of course it’s all eyes on the Budget next week from this Government, but the prime minister has made it clear that the issues facing our people are bread and butter issues, and I have always been of the belief that Whānau Ora can rise to those challenges.”

Ngā Tini Whetū provided wraparound support for hundreds of whānau, helping with issues including financial resilience, emotional wellbeing, housing and transport.

It was bedded in te ao Māori and tikanga, which the reports described as being vital to the success of the programme.

By the final quarter of the pilot, kaiārahi from across the motu saw significant improvements within whānau, including a shift away from the “poverty mindset”, the Ngā Tini Whetū report said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers’ announces the 2022 Child Poverty Monitor.

It described how families had grown in confidence, felt better equipped to engage with government agencies and had cleared barriers such as debt.

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairperson Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said child poverty had become so entrenched that many whānau considered it the norm.

Government agencies had continually failed at moving the dial for families and it was time for a new approach, she said.

“The families in these reports will tell you how different and how significant our approach has been in reducing poverty for them.”

Whānau Ora chief executive John Tamihere said the Ngā Tini Whetū pilot’s success, as experienced by the 800 whānau who took part, was history making.

“To uplift whānau from poverty is the uplifting of their spirit first, they have to believe in themselves, that’s the key,” he said.

“They have been put down so much that they struggle to even find that mana in themselves and that is just unacceptable.”