Prudence Walker unveiled as new Disability Rights Commissioner

Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) NZ chief executive Prudence Walker is the Human Rights Commission’s new Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner. Image description: Prudence Walker smiling at camera while sitting in a mobility scooter with flowers and fountains in the background.

A longtime disability advocate has been announced as the new Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission revealed on Friday that Prudence Walker, who is best known for her work as the chief executive of the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) New Zealand, will take on the position.

The five-year role will commence from June 19 and focus on promoting and protecting the rights of tāngata whaikaha and disabled New Zealanders.

“Prudence is a highly regarded leader in the disability community, and as an advocate for disability rights. She brings in-depth understanding of the barriers facing disabled people,” Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

"Her experience working in areas where disability rights intersect with other human rights such as those of young disabled people and disabled migrants will be greatly appreciated in her new role.”

As a disabled and queer woman, Walker comes from a strong social justice perspective and is deeply committed to working to achieve equity for disabled people and marginalised populations.

Prior to her work with DPA, she spent over a decade working for CCS Disability Action in roles related to disability leadership and rights.

She battled cancer in her youth, and held the role of national president at CanTeen.

Walker’s educational background is in human resource management and hospitality management, and she holds certificates in te reo Māori.

She recently attended the Pacific Regional Conference on disability representing the DPA.

Walker replaces Paula Tesoriero who became the chief executive of Whaikaha Ministry of Disabled People in August 2022.

Secretary for Justice Andrew Kibblewhite said he was confident Walker will make a strong contribution to promoting and defending the rights of the disabled in Aotearoa.

“Prudence Walker brings to this appointment a deep understanding of the issues facing disabled people, together with experience in advocacy or public education,” he said.

“Paula Tesoriero did an outstanding job of working to increase awareness of disability issues in Aotearoa New Zealand throughout her five years as a commissioner."