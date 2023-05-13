Grandparents learn sign language to resolve their 'greatest regret'

Deaf Aotearoa gives a quick lesson on basic sign language greetings for New Zealand Sign Language Week. (First published September 2020.)

Proud grandparents to Deaf mokopuna have used New Zealand Sign Language Week to double down on their efforts to learn the language.

For over two decades Mike, 73, and Christine Duncan, 71, from Tītahi Bay, Wellington, have relied on other people to communicate with some members of their family.

Two of their grandchildren – Zoe, 21, and Carter, 6 – are Deaf, like their father Deaf All Black Oliver Ferguson.

The Duncan’s daughter Bridget and her and Oliver’s third child Elijah, 19, have hearing. They and Mike and Christine’s other children and grandchildren had all picked up the language.

READ MORE:

* Meredith Karim can listen and speak, but she thinks in sign language

* Overcoming barriers: Mum of three deaf kids embarks on new role as a teacher of deaf students

* Stand Up for Sign Language to bring laughs for all



Mike and Christine Duncan said extended whānau had regularly attempted weekend lessons in their lounge to try and catch them up, but without daily usage they had always struggled.

They described their abilities as “hamfisted attempts at rudimentary sign” which their granddaughter Zoe humoured, but couldn’t understand.

“One of our greatest regrets in life is that we’ve never had a conversation with Zoe,” said Mike.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Michael and Christine Duncan. Says Mike: ‘One of our greatest regrets in life is never having a conversation with [our granddaughter].’

The couple said Zoe was a fierce promoter of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), “an amazing young woman” who had represented Aotearoa’s Deaf youth in America and France.

Her patience wasn’t shared by her brother Carter, who “will not let us off the hook so easily” when they don’t sign correctly.

“He’ll stand in front of you and sign away a whole story of what he’s been up to at school ... we have no idea what he is telling us, so we smile sweetly and occasionally give the thumbs up to let him know we’re on board with what he’s telling us.

“But when we give a thumbs up when it should be a thumbs down response he wastes no time in letting us know.”

New Zealand Sign Language Week is an annual week-long promotion of the language spoken by 4600 Deaf Kiwis and over 18,000 others, as of the 2018 census.

It is an official language of Aotearoa, but the Duncans said most people were “blissfully unaware” of how many people solely relied on the language to communicate.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Michael and Christine Duncan. The pair learned sign language so they could communicate with their grandchildren.

Their own ignorance changed when their daughter Bridget met someone who was Deaf. After her efforts to learn the language she decided to pursue it at university and found a career in it.

Using NZSL Week as a catalyst to further learn the language, the Duncans have found the apps on Deaf Aotearoa’s website a game changer.

Mike Duncan said the language was reliant on the “fluidity” of a signer’s hands and facial expressions, the latter of which couldn’t be taught by reading a dictionary.

Learning how to do both at once was “impressive and not as easy to master as it appears”.

Mike and Christine can sign their names, the Happy Birthday song and the names of most members in their whānau.

They practised an hour a day, then used it with family members when visiting. They said they learned more during NZSL Week than they had in a long time and vowed to continue it indefinitely.

“Learning any language expands your horizons and empathy with other cultures and it’s extremely satisfying when people respond to your efforts. We wholeheartedly encourage others to put their hands up for NZSL too.”