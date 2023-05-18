Budget 2023: Unchanged child disability allowance draws criticism

The Government has released its Budget for 2023.

Disability advocates are concerned that the child disability allowance remains unchanged in Budget 2023, but have welcomed cheaper travel fees.

The Government unveiled its budget on Thursday which includes $863.6 million for disability support services.

Half price fares for Total Mobility services, like wheelchair-accessible taxis, have been made permanent, and the minimum wage exemption, which allows disabled people to be paid less than the minimum wage, will be phased out by mid-2025.

"This support will ensure we can meet price increases due to inflation and increases in service volumes due to demand,” Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

"This includes a demand for individualised funding, which gives disabled people more control over the support they receive."

CCS Disability Action chief executive officer Melissa Smith said she was pleased to see the removal of the minimum wage exemption.

“Having a date for that is definitely something that's been a long time in the making, so that’s really exciting,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the $863.6 million announced for disability support services in Budget 2023 will help meet price increases due to inflation.

“In terms of total mobility, that just gives assurance to people that a system that they've been relying on, and been using, continues, so that's useful.”

Smith said the money for disability support services will require “a little bit more investigation” before she can comment on it.

"It seems like a reasonable amount of money when you see it all wrapped up in one, but... knowing what the actual breakdown of that figure is will make a difference,” she said.

But Smith said she would’ve liked to see an increase to the child disability allowance, which is currently $56.60 a week.

"That's one of the ways that the Government could really be supporting families to move them out of poverty, particularly when we're looking at our child poverty stats, disabled people are really overrepresented in those statistics."

Disability Connect chairwoman Colleen Brown said she welcomed the increase in the Budget for disability support services.

“The sector is under enormous pressure to support people with disabilities, so anything that can increase the ability to do that... that's a massive plus,” she said.

“The mobility scheme, putting that into a permanent role will give some relief. Many people don't understand just how tightly disabled people have to budget. So the half price being made permanent will be very helpful."

But Brown agreed the child disability allowance needed to be increased, and made easier to access.

“Having a disabled child can be extremely costly business to a family,” she said.

"People from poorer areas don’t necessarily get the child disability allowance, people in affluent areas do because they understand the system.

"They pay the doctor fees to get the certificate signed, poorer families don't have the available funds to do that, they may not be able to take time off work to actually go for an appointment to do it.

"There are all kinds of barriers, that is a really challenging area that I would like the Minister of Disability Issues to really sit down and have a think about how can we make this more freely available to people... and an absolute increase."