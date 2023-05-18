Budget 2023: Te Matatini receives $34 million boost, $168m for Whānau Ora

The national kapa haka organisation, Te Matatini, has received a $17 million per year increase in funding in the Budget.

Its funding boost followed steady criticism about why other cultural organisations, such as the national orchestra and ballet company, received millions more than Te Matatini.

Funding for Te Matatini was a highlight feature for kaupapa Māori in Budget 2023, with Government MPs including Finance Minister Grant Robertson saying its funding boost, coupled with $18 million to support more Matariki celebrations, showed progress in valuing Māori culture.

Whānau Ora also received a $168 million funding boost, spread across the next four years.

Of that, $64 million would be used to extend a pilot programme to support 650 hapū wāhine Māori during the first 1000 days of their children’s lives.

The remainder of the fund, $103 million, would be used to expand and maintain the rest of the Whānau Ora system amid inflation and growing demands on Whānau Ora service providers, especially in cyclone-hit areas.

Ivy Harper​, the pouārahi at Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, questioned how far that pūtea would stretch.

She said last Budget had delivered more for Whānau Ora, but their focus would now turn to working with other sectors – such as education, health and housing – to combine resources to help whānau.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said the funding packages for Whānau Ora would ensure for-Māori by-Māori initiatives would continue, and had room to expand.

Te Matatini funding boost

During last year’s Budget, Te Matatini received a $1 million per year funding boost – compared to the NZSO’s $3 million. At the time, Te Pāti Māori said the funding disparity was proof of a “vanilla cake with chocolate sprinkles” Budget.

On Thursday, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the Government had “no option” but to better fund Te Matatini.

“We had put such a good battle up. This is something the whole of Aotearoa can be proud of,” she said.

Budget 2023 locked in a $34 million increase for Te Matatini, for the next two years.

It also confirmed $18 million, over the next four years, for Matariki celebrations.

Māori Affairs Minister Willie Jackson pushed back on Ngarewa-Packer’s claim she had pushed the Government to boost funding for Te Matatini.

“This is the Māori caucus who fought for Te Matatini funding, and fought for all this funding,” he said.

Greens’ Māori Development spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said he was happy to see funding increases for Māori housing, Te Matatini and te reo Māori education.

However, both Tuiono and Ngarewa-Packer questioned why more wasn’t done in climate change and said for Māori, by Māori policy remained under funded.