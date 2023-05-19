Crown's failure to combat Māori homelessness breached Treaty, Waitangi Tribunal finds

A damning new report by the Waitangi Tribunal has slammed the Crown’s handling of Māori homelessness.

Years spent ignoring Māori homelessness and a failure to implement effective Māori housing policies breached Crown obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

That’s a finding from the Waitangi Tribunal’s latest report, which examined housing and policy services between 2009 and 2021.

It said the Crown had formulated a definition of homeless in 2009 through Statistics New Zealand without properly consulting Māori, with seven years of inaction over rising Māori homelessness to follow.

“It formulated a Māori housing strategy but did not implement it, and tightened access to the social housing register despite Māori reliance on social housing.”

The Crown had sought to reduce its provision of social housing from 2010, opting to transfer more responsibility to community housing providers, the report found.

And while the number of state homes declined, community housing providers did not appear to have added a sufficient number of homes to fill the gaps.

“This shortfall took place just as housing affordability began to severely worsen,” the tribunal report said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF He Korowai Trust is helping people move from homelessness to home ownership. (Video first published August 2019 and featuring the late chief executive Ricky Houghton.)

When put together, the Crown’s actions breached the Treaty principles of active protection, equity, and good government, the tribunal said.

After being forced to recognise the housing crisis in 2016, the Crown took a series of steps to combat Māori homelessness, however the tribunal said it was unable to measure if those steps were Treaty-compliant as many were introduced just before or during its inquiry.

In certain respects, the tribunal found the Crown had breached the Treaty through narrow consultation, an ongoing failure to collect homelessness data and a failure to reform welfare.

“The tribunal confirms that the Crown has a Treaty obligation to protect rangatiratanga over kāinga, but remarks that traditional kāinga barely exist today because of colonisation and urbanisation.

“In the circumstances, the tribunal says, the starting point for the Crown’s fulfilment of its Treaty duty is to provide suitable housing to homeless Māori, because that is the immediate need.”

As a result of the inquiry, the tribunal issued one recommendation urging the Crown to work in partnership with claimants on a definition of homelessness that incorporated Māori perspectives.

It did not identify solutions to the problem of homelessness, which the tribunal said was a matter for a future report following a broader investigation into underlying causes of homelessness.

Almost 80 claims were addressed by the Waitangi Tribunal’s inquiry, which will move into the main part of its hearing programme next year.