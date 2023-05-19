UN's top Pacific official under investigation, third high-profile case in three months

UN Resident Coordinator for the Pacific Sanaka Samarasinha has been put on "administrative leave with full pay."

The United Nations resident co-ordinator in the Pacific, Sanaka Samarasinha, has been stood down from his position following allegations of misconduct.

His office confirmed on Friday that the 56-year-old father of three has been put on “administrative leave with full pay while investigations are under way”.

While the nature of the allegations are not known, Samarasinha has been “temporarily stood down from his role after complaints of unsatisfactory conduct were received against him.

“This is not in any way a disciplinary measure,” his office said in a statement.

This is the third high-profile case involving senior UN agency officials.

In March, two executives at the World Health Organisation were sacked over allegations of “serious misconduct”.

WHO The World Health Organisation says it has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct (SEAH), for inaction against sexual misconduct, and for any form of retaliation against those who report or participate in an investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Fijian public health expert Dr Temo Waqanivalu, who worked at the WHO’s Geneva office, was dismissed over alleged sexual assault and harassment, the WHO said in a statement.

His sacking came after internal investigations found three separate instances of sexual misconduct against him over five years, the statement said.

At the time of his sacking, Waqanivalu was leading the work on non-communicable diseases integrated service delivery.

WHO regional director in the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, was fired after staff accused the Japanese national of racist, abusive and unethical behaviour.

It was the first time that a top official at the UN agency had been dismissed.

A WHO report, released earlier in May, said it was working to improve its organisational culture and make it easier for staff to report any misconduct.

The report said WHO has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and inaction against it, and has launched its Policy on Preventing and Addressing Sexual Misconduct (PASM) to improve the agency’s legal and accountability frameworks on the issue.

Dr Temo Waqanivalu/Twitter WHO senior official Dr Temo Waqanivalu has been dismissed over alleged sexual misconduct at the global health agency.

In 2018, the country director for the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in Fiji, Anthony Freeman, was investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Freeman, an Australian, was suspended along with another senior male staff member after complaints of “serious misconduct” from female co-workers emerged.

His job included enforcing the UN's code of conduct for employees.

As for Samarasinha, his term as the UN resident co-ordinator for Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu was ending this year.

The Pacific representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Heike Alefsen, has been appointed as interim UN resident co-ordinator while investigations continue into Samarasinha.

His office said they had “received complaints of possible unsatisfactory conduct implicating Mr Samarasinha, and this matter is currently under consideration and being taken very seriously.

“All due process rights will be respected. Given confidentiality requirements, no other information on the process can be provided.”

Bullit Marquez/AP Former WHO regional director for Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai was fired after accusations of racist, abusive and unethical behaviour. (File photo)

Who is Sanaka Samarasinha?

A former journalist, he was born in Sri Lanka.

Samarasinha was appointed the Pacific’s UN resident co-ordinator and UN development program resident representative in October 2018.

He replaced Osnat Lubrani who served almost five years at the helm of the Fiji Multi-Country Office covering 10 Pacific island countries.

Samarasinha said he was excited to be in Fiji because it felt like his home, considering he was from an island himself.

Samarasinha also looked after the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Palau.

Before joining the Fiji office, he served in Minsk for five-and-a-half years, and in various offices of the UN and UNDP.

He was the UN resident co-ordinator, UNDP resident representative (RC/RR) and UNFPA representative in Belarus from 2013 to 2018.

Samarasinha holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland School of Law and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas, in the United States.