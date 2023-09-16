Parents consider move to Australia so that autistic son can attend school

Hamilton parents EJ May and Tayler Stone are worried their non-verbal, autistic son won't be able to get into a specialist school by the age of 6.

Tayler Stone and her partner EJ May, hoped that by their son’s fifth birthday he’d be able to leave daycare to start primary school – instead Luka has had to stay behind.

Luka (name changed to protect his identity) is non-verbal, autistic and “equipped [with] social challenges and barriers to learning that prevent him from being a candidate for a mainstream school”, his mother says.

“He runs away, does not listen, has no social boundaries, is not toilet trained and will not sit still.”

Ideally Luka would be enrolled at a specialist school, but as the Hamilton family have discovered, places at these schools are in high demand. Only four out of the 27 specialist schools in New Zealand have the capacity to take on students with special needs.

For Luka, that means homeschool or mainstream are the only options if the family remain in New Zealand.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The family is considering moving to Australia to give their son the specialist education that he needs.

A move to Australia, where public and private options for specialist schooling are available, is on the cards.

”Maybe we’d go over there and it turns out to be awful, but at this point, I don’t have another option,” says Stone. “I have to at least try for the sake of [Luka].”

“I don’t want to leave my family. I don’t want to move away from everything I’ve ever known, but what else do I do?”

Meanwhile, Luka “isn’t learning anything” at daycare and the family remains on a waitlist for a specialist school.

At daycare, Luka has a support worker, an early intervention teacher and a speech and language therapist.

”But you know, he’s also going to be singled out in a way,” says Stone. “He’s going to be that kid who’s still in nappies. He’s going to be that kid who can’t talk.”

Legally, all children over the age of 6 must be enrolled at and attending school but with a wait list of between 12-18 months at minimum, the parents have been told that Luka might not gain a place in a specialist school by the age of 6.

Jason Sung/unsplash Legally, all children over the age of 6 must be enrolled at and attending school. (File photo)

In the meantime, they have found a mainstream school to take Luka next year, once some adjustments have been completed like fixing fences so that he doesn’t escape, but Stone worries for Luka’s safety and the safety of others.

“I’m really impressed with the calibre of the mainstream school, but I still have my hesitations about sending a very autistic child to a mainstream school,” says Stone.

Waitlists, teacher shortages, satellite schools

Shirley Jones, principal of Kimi Ora Specialist School in Lower Hutt, says her school has 61 students on a waitlist – the school has a roll of 91 students.

“Out of the 61 students... 15 contacted us in 2021 or prior to 2021.”

Andrea Neil, principal of Patricia Avenue School in Hamilton, understands this situation only too well.

“The wait is generally 12–18 months, although we do have a number of students whose wait is exceeding this time frame.”

1 NEWS Hundreds of Education Ministry staff have made the move in a bid to secure improved pay and working conditions. (Video first published July 24, 2023.)

She says space for intermediate- and secondary school-aged students is further limited because spaces are generally made by end-of-school leavers.

Because of this, it’s not unusual for entire families to move town to get their children into a specialist school.

Families from Christchurch have moved to Invercargill because they can’t get into a specialist school in Christchurch, says Erin Cairns, the principal of Ruru Specialist School.

Ruru Specialist School in Invercargill is one of the four specialist schools in the country that still have capacity to take on new students. “We’ve very lucky down here.”

Tauranga Specialist School principal Barrie Wickens says the problem is that specialist schools are “starved” for satellite schools.

Supplied Principal of Tauranga Specialist School, Barrie Wickens, says specialist schools are ‘starved’ for satellite schools.

“The single major block to enrolling new students … is the lack of satellite classes in mainstream schools.

“With new schools, we have to go cap in hand to the establishment boards to convince them to establish a satellite. To date, three new public schools have been built in Tauranga in recent years, with no luck.”

At Somerville Specialist School in Auckland, there are still spaces to increase the school roll but the school has been unable to secure enough experienced teachers to cope with enrolment demand, principal Belinda Johnston says.

“All teachers are trained as mainstream teachers in New Zealand with almost no content about how to work with neuro-diverse learners,” she says.

“We rely on mainstream teachers choosing to come and work with us and then our experienced teachers mentor them to train them on the job over a few years.

Sean Teddy, Education Ministry leader of operations and integration, said there are 174 learning support teaching spaces being planned, designed or constructed across the country.

In September 2019, Chris Hipkins, the education minister at the time, announced eight new satellite schools to be opened but none of them have been.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In 2019, Chris Hipkins, as education minister, announced eight new satellite schools would be opened.

Teddy said that, at the time of announcement, “host schools for the eight satellite teaching spaces needed to be agreed. Locations for six of the eight teaching spaces have now been approved and planning and design is under way.

“We are still to agree a suitable site for the remaining two teaching spaces.”

Te Tai Whenua deputy secretary of Ministry of Education, Jocelyn Mikaere, said increasing the number of spaces in specialist schools is a priority.

“In new schools we are incorporating these spaces into the build. We are also building purpose-built satellite facilities and increasing teaching spaces where we can.”

She said in Luka’s case, regional teams will “continue to work alongside [him] and his whānau over the next year to make sure that transition to school is successful”.

Stone stresses the need for her son “to have the same opportunities as everyone else and be in a school environment that best suits his needs”.

She describes their experience with the education system so far as “completely debilitating”.

“We haven’t been able to live a sense of normality,” says Stone, who simply wants to be able to celebrate their son turning 5 and going to school. “But we just actually spend most of our parenting journey fighting.”