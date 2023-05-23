Non-English speaking restaurant staff unaware of racial abuse

A guest author at the Auckland Writers Festival said she was racially abused by a diner at Chongqing Noodles on Wellesley St, Auckland, on Saturday night.

Chinese Australian author Louisa Lim is surprised to have been accused of making up that she was racially abused while eating alone at a Chinese restaurant in Auckland on Saturday night.

Lim, in New Zealand as a guest of the Auckland Writers Festival last week, shared her experience with the audience of Seeing Yellow, a panel about anti-Asian racism, at the festival on Sunday.

“I’ve been surprised how many people have accused me of making up what happened. But at the same time, I’ve had many, many messages from people sharing their own experiences of racism in New Zealand.

“Even after the panel, people came up to me to tell me how often they were the subjects of racial abuse, and that shocked me too,” Lim said.

“But if there’s such a fundamental disconnect that some portions of society cannot even recognise or accept that racism exists, then that underlines just how massive the problem is.”

Ms Wang, a waitress at Chongqing Noodles on Wellesley St, said that she remembered seeing Lim eating by herself on Saturday evening and saw her interacting with two tables across from her.

Wang, who doesn’t speak English, recalled that Lim was seated alone near a table with a man and woman, and then two more men entered the restaurant and sat at another table nearby.

Eda Tang/Stuff Lim shared her experience of racism at the Seeing Yellow panel at the Auckland Writers Festival on Sunday. From left, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, sociopolitical commentator Tze Ming Mok, essayist Rose Lu, Lim, and panel chair Jenna Wee.

It was as they entered the restaurant that Lim heard one of the men saying loudly: “A good Asian is a contradiction in terms.”

“I just thought that’s so unacceptable,” said Lim. “So I said, very politely, ‘You know what you just said is really offensive.’”

After being questioned as to why she was offended, she said: “I hear that you’re not apologising to me,” to be told by the man who made the offensive comment that he was not sorry about it.

“I don’t quite know how everything just deteriorated,” Lim told Stuff. She said she was then shouted at by the man and a woman from the other table.

Lim remembers there being two more customers by the window who “ate quietly and left”, saying they never looked around.

“I had a sense that they may have known what was happening but were wary of getting involved.”

Meanwhile, Wang didn’t realise what was going on. “I couldn’t understand because I don’t know English,” she said. “They looked like they were chatting, but I didn’t know they were arguing.”

She said that Lim was interacting with two tables across from her. “What I saw was them chatting, but if it was abuse, I don’t know because I don’t know English.”

“There was a table on the other side with a man and a woman,” Wang said. “They might have had a bit too much to drink. They seemed drunk. But what they were talking about, I don’t know.”

Wang said Lim spoke Mandarin when she paid her bill but didn’t mention that she was being harassed. “When she left she also said something to the two men in the middle. I thought she was just saying goodbye.”

But Lim said she was telling the man to reflect on how he behaved. Instead, he told her to “f... off”, she said.

Wang said, “If she had told me they were harassing her, then I would have asked my manager to tell them to stop.”

Neither the staff nor the manager, Mr Yin, who was not at the restaurant on Saturday evening, were aware that a customer might have been racially abused until approached by Stuff on Monday.

Unknown/Supplied Louisa Lim says if some portions of society cannot recognise or accept that racism exists, then that further underlines the issue.

When fellow panellist Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon watched Lim recount her experience, he noticed that she “was visibly shaking and upset”.

“I encourage all people to be respectful towards each other,” Foon said. “Give nothing to racism.”

Rose Lu, another of the panellists, said that based on her experience running a dairy with her parents, “I could totally see how if they don’t speak much English, they couldn’t pinpoint it as racism.

“There were times in the dairy ... where I would understand that certain customers were being racist, but my parents wouldn’t have picked up on it in the same way.

“I don't think a lot of racist terms are things that you would find in the dictionary or in your required readings when you’re entering a country.

“But I think you can spot the tenor of a comment that is not charitable, shall we say.”

*Interviews with Ms Wang and Mr Yin were interpreted from Mandarin with help from Victor Wei.