Guam braces as severe storm bears down on Pacific island

The US National Weather Service in Guam says Typhoon Mawar's passage near or over the island will be near-superstorm status.

Residents on Guam have been urged to hunker down as Typhoon Mawar bears down on the Pacific island nation.

The US territory lies about 6800km northwest of New Zealand, with a population of almost 171,000, according to the World Bank.

Guam's government announced late Tuesday that the island could "take a direct hit" from the category 4 storm which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero called on the people to "stay at home and remain calm".

READ MORE:

* More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

* Tsunami activity warning cancelled after 7.7 earthquake off New Caledonia

* $2m roadworks on busy part of Auckland’s motorway for flood prevention

* North Island's battering of wind expected to ease overnight after gusts closed Auckland Harbour Bridge

* Earthquake measuring 7.7 strikes in Pacific, no tsunami



“Mawar is a real threat and a possible direct hit to our island,” Guerrero said in a televised address to the nation.

The governor has placed Guam in an “effective national lockdown” from 3am Wednesday (New Zealand time).

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero calls for calm as she urges residents on Guam to stay at home and prepare for Typhoon Mawar.

“People must take the warnings seriously and be prepared. Emergency shelters are available across the country. “

Officials warned residents who were not living in fully concrete structures to move to emergency shelters for their own safety.

Many homes are made of wood and tin, and the US National Weather Service in Guam said the storm could hit the southern parts of the country.

With winds of up to 225kph, Typhoon Mawar will be the "biggest and most dangerous" storm to hit Guam.

“If we don't take a direct hit, it will be very close,” Guam's met service said in a statement.

“The triple threat of a cat-4 typhoon are gale-force winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge, and this is heading for Guam and Rota.”

Rota is an island in the US Commonwealth of Northern Marianas, 207km from Guam.

Guam National Guard Guam's National Guard has been called up to prepare for Typhoon Mawar.

Residents on Rota and nearby Tinian and Saipan islands have been urged to take shelter in the next 48 hours.

Local media reported on Tuesday that grocery and hardware stores in the capital Hagåtña were packed – there were people with shopping carts full of canned goods, cases of water and generators.

Rota has been issued with a storm warning.

A typhoon watch has been issued for Tinian and Saipan, also in the Marianas.

In 2019, category-5 Typhoon Wutip sideswiped Guam, leaving widespread damage to homes, buildings and infrastructure.

In 2015, Saipan was hit by category-5 Typhoon Soudelor which left dozens of people injured and thousands homeless.

There is no threat to New Zealand but Guam’s met service said Typhoon Mawar is expected to impact the Philippines, nearly 2500km west of the country.