Hundreds gathered at Bastion Point/Takaparawhau for a dawn karakia to remember the 1970s occupation.

As the sun rose over Takaparawhau-Bastion Point on Thursday, hundreds gathered to remember a 506-day fight to protect the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei whenua. Visual journalist Chris McKeen was there to capture moments of reflection, strength and wairua as the iwi celebrated 45 years of resilience.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wiki Tawhara was a staunch supporter of the occupation at Takaparawhau.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tigilau Ness and Te Aroha Alec Hawke at the memorial for Hawke’s daughter Joannee on Takaparawhau. A photo of Joannee sits between them.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Attendees wrapped up warm for the ceremony amid brisk Auckland weather.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Clay Hawke addresses the crowd at the dawn ceremony.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Memories of occupation leader Joe Hawke, who died last year, were front of mind among those in attendance.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei perform a haka as the ceremony draws to a close.

Chris McKeen/Stuff It was an early morning start, but the fire pits, billowing smoke, kept everyone warm.