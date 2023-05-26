World Bank reveals Pacific countries at high risk of debt distress

The Cook Islands are a good case study of the effect that Chinese money can have.

Six Pacific island nations are at a high risk of debt distress, the World Bank warns.

In a report released last week, the World Bank said government spending in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was partly to blame.

The Raising Pasifika report said fiscal consolidation was needed in Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu.

The report found that those countries lacked domestic debt markets and access to international capital markets.

READ MORE:

* Debt and inflation concern for Pacific nations, World Bank says

* Is Sri Lanka in a Chinese debt trap, or just trapped?

* Budget 2023: Workers need more than stop-gap measures

* Why the Solomon Islands risks becoming a bull's-eye of the Pacific



The Covid crisis, combined with overlapping shocks from natural disasters and global inflation, risked reversing a decade of progress in building human capital across the Pacific, the report stated.

It rated Vanuatu at medium risk, while Palau and Nauru’s debt was sustainable.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pacific island countries will face debt and inflation as they return to growth in 2023, the World Bank says.

“While public debt levels, as a share of GDP, remain modest across most of the region, the economic geography and volatile revenue bases mean debt distress risks remain elevated,” the report said.

“Debt has surged in the region since 2019 as the tourism-dependent economies were hit by Covid border closures, trade was hurt by logistical challenges and weather events caused damage.”

The bank’s Pacific director, Stephen Ndegwa, said reducing debt, strengthening revenue and improving the quality of government spending were critical areas to address.

He said continued access to grants, in line with pre-pandemic trends, was also essential to find capital investment projects for sustainable development and climate resilience.

“Together with more efficient spending, improvements to tax collection must be a priority for Pacific governments to ensure individuals and businesses are contributing their fair share to the region’s economies,” Ndegwa said.

“Pacific countries should allocate more to social assistance and protection measures. These investments would help reduce poverty and inequality, while also supporting communities in tough times.

“This includes in the aftermath of climate-related disasters or major economic shocks, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent natural disasters in Tonga and Vanuatu,” he said.

World Bank Pacific Stephen Ndegwa, centre, with Degi Young, World Bank resident representative for North Pacific and former president of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo.

Fiji has also been urged to take urgent action to reduce its debt burden.

If left unchecked, the World Bank warned Fiji’s debt levels could threaten the country’s ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic and sustainable economic development.

Fiji’s Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad welcomed the World Bank’s Public Expenditure Review, saying: “This comes at a time when the new government strives to get Fiji back on a path of fiscal sustainability and financial discipline.

“The findings of the Public Expenditure Review will serve as an important consideration and input in this entire process of fiscal consolidation,” Prasad said.

The report also offered recommendations of varying degrees of revenue increases and public expenditure cuts to reduce Fiji’s debt to 50% of GDP by 2032.

Senior World Bank official Stefano Mocci said they remained committed to Fiji’s development priorities, including working together towards the Pacific nation’s economic recovery and resilience strengthening to better withstand future shocks.

Mocci said the bank has six active projects in Fiji, totalling US$414 million (NZ$862m), on transport, health, climate change, tourism, and digital connection.