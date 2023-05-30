'Gracious and heartfelt': Tributes flow for Tonga's Princess Mele

Tributes are pouring in for Tonga’s “beloved” Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili who died in Auckland on Sunday, aged 75.

The island kingdom is in mourning after the Palace Office in Nukua’lofa announced her death on Monday.

Princess Mele was a cousin of King Tupou VI, and the eldest daughter of the late Prince Fatafehi Tu'ipelehake and Princess Melen'aite.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand sends its “heartfelt condolences to the people of Tonga, and to His Majesty King Tupou VI at this time of profound grief and loss”.

Hipkins said Princess Mele was a formidable leader and a proud advocate for women.

“She played an instrumental role in the Government's apology for the 1970s Dawn Raids, and courageously fought for causes that were important to both her people, and the wider Pacific, like the preservation of the Tongan language,” the prime minister said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tongan Princess Mele Sui'ilikutapu Kalanivalu Fotofili wipes a tear while she spoke to government representatives during a formal apology for the 1970s Dawn Raids in September 2021.

“Tonga is an incredibly close friend and partner of New Zealand, we have a large Tongan community here who I know will also be feeling her passing deeply,” Hipkins said.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, of Tongan descent, said Princess Mele’s legacy as the first woman to be elected to Tonga’s Parliament and later as deputy president of the National Women’s Organisation “lives on in many Tongan women today, as does the artistry and traditional skills of Tongan culture through her work as president of the Langafonua Gallery and Handicrafts Centre.

“I recall Princess Mele’s emotional and powerful speech during the Dawn Raids Apology in 2021. Her gracious and heartfelt words left all of us feeling the full weight of the trauma of the past and, simultaneously, the joy of forgiveness and enduring friendship. Her loss will be felt deeply by many in Tonga, Aotearoa and across the world.

“My recent visit to Tonga emphasised to me the strength of our relationship, the connections between our people, and the values that we share. We stand together with our Tongan kāinga and communities both abroad and here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“My thoughts are with her family, and with the Government and people of Tonga. Our aroha, our love, is with you all,” Sepuloni said.

Abigail Dougherty Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has expressed New Zealand’s condolences to the Tongan royal family.

The Pasifika Medical Association also paid tribute to the late princess, with chief executive Debbie Sorensen saying, “We are deeply saddened by her passing and we recognise her service and sacrifice. We have had a special relationship with her since she attended the launch of the first allocation of money for Pacific health in New Zealand more than 20 years ago.”

Sorensen said Princess Mele would be remembered for her legacy as a passionate and endearing leader.

“She dedicated her life to the advocacy of women, of those less fortunate, and will be remembered for her compassion and grace amongst her people.

“Her speech at the Dawn Raids Apology in 2021 was breathtaking and demonstrated the dignity and elegance of true leadership,” Sorensen said.

Both King Tupou VI and Princess Mele are the grandchildren of the late Queen Salote.

Stuff understands the King is currently in Auckland.

A statement released by the Palace Office said the princess would be repatriated to where she will be laid to rest at the Royal Tombs, Mala'ekula in Kolofo'ou.

The palace said details of the funeral would be released later this week.