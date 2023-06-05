King's Birthday Honours: Powerhouse behind Te Matatini earns knighthood

In a year that one of Aotearoa’s most important cultural institutions got the Government support it deserved, its leader got the recognition he deserved for a lifetime of service to his iwi, rohe and country.

Sir Selwyn Tanetoa Parata​ (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) was made Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit on Monday.

Parata has been the chair of Te Matatini since 2008 and in this year’s Budget $34 million was set aside for the biennial national kapa haka festival and associated cultural programmes across New Zealand.

Under his leadership the profile and financial position of Te Matatini has grown enormously along with audience numbers and kapa participation.

Parata said he was humbled to receive a knighthood and was quick to give credit to the collective efforts of all those how served their communities.

TVNZ Crowd favourite Ōpōtiki-Mai`Tawhiti perform their waiata-ā-ringa, E Pā to Reo.

He used a traditional Te Reo whakatauki (proverb) to express the sentiment:

“Ehara taku toa I te toa takitahi engari taku toa he toa taki mano,” which translates to “My strength is not mine alone but the strength of the multitude”.

“The honour recognises not only my contribution to iwi, Māori, cultural, social, economic and environmental development, but the efforts of all iwi and Māori who have made and continue to make similar contributions.”

Parata said the financial boost for Te Matatini was the result of years of work and the effects would be far-reaching.

He has also been the chairperson of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou iwi authority since 2014 and the chairperson of Te Pihopatanga o Aotearoa for the same period.

He has been a trustee of Te Runanga o Ngāti Porou since 1987 and its successor Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou since 2012.

Parata thanked his family and community for all their support and the well-wishes from around the country.

“When I received notification that I got a knighthood I started to think about all those people who have instilled in me the value of service.

“I’ve spent a life instilling the ngāti into the Ngāti – language, educating tikanga customs to Ngāti Porou here, across the country and other parts of the world.”

He was a member of Te Haeata, which successfully negotiated the Ngāti Porou Treaty of Waitangi claims as recognised by the Ngāti Porou Claims Settlement Act 2012.

Parata led negotiations between Ngāti Porou and the Crown, culminating in the Nga Rohe Moana o Nga Hapu o Ngāti Porou Act 2019.

He was the co-chairperson of Rau Tipu Rau Ora Tairawhiti leadership group, established to lead Covid-19, future pandemic and natural disaster responses and recovery.

Parata said he was “hot on” rejuvenating the economy of the East Cape and the region needed a big investment in its roads.

He has supported the commemoration of the 28 Māori Battalion and the establishment of the C Company Memorial Museum in Gisborne.