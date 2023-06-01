Award-winning nurse encourages wāhine Māori to embrace culture and give nursing a go

Whakatāne nurse Tracy Black is encouraging other wāhine Māori to give nursing a go as nominations open for the sixth annual Pharmac Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards.

A Māori nurse who felt like her thoughts needed to be “whitewashed” while going through the education system is encouraging other wāhine to believe in themselves.

Tracy Black (Ngāi Tūhoe, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāpuhi) is a three-time winner of the Pharmac Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards which recognise the positive impact Māori nurses have on whānau and the role they play as key influencers on health outcomes.

Nominations for the sixth annual awards opened on Wednesday, and Te Rūnanga o Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is encouraging Māori nurses to step forward.

Black was raised in a small Māori community in Whakatāne.

"I would say that we didn't have a lot of money when we were growing up and while education was important, it kind of wasn't something that was enforced on us to worry about,” she said.

“Going through education I was kind of made to feel that I didn't fit in, especially being Māori, and it was kind of implied that my thoughts needed to be whitewashed."

She was drawn to nursing when she saw people in her family struggling with health issues.

“I've cared for my father, most of my life he's had cardiac issues, so he's been in and out of hospital. While I didn't understand the medical side of it, I understood how to care for my father,” she said.

"Later on in life my son also ended up having a heart condition as well, and I went to Starship Hospital and watched some amazing nurses but... I didn't see many Māori nurses there."

Black studied nursing at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, a Māori tertiary education provider.

"There's been some failures within the health system to help support my immediate family, so I saw a need and then eventually decided I'm going to go and get educated,” she said.

"I chose to go to a Māori institution that embraced who I was as Māori. They gave me the foundation to believe in education again because they believed in the quality that I came with as Māori."

Black said a by-Māori, for-Māori approach to healthcare was important.

"We need more Māori nurses working with our people. Why? Because we nurse differently. We come with different qualities. It's not just about the job, it's the interactions,” she said.

"It's what has been ingrained in us from when we were born of how to interact and care for our people. It's a different way, it's not a job. It's something that comes really natural to us."

She uses her cultural knowledge in her nursing practice to ensure her patients get the best treatment.

"I always introduce who I am to whānau... because sometimes making a connection through the iwi or hapū level is really important,” Black said.

"Given that I come from a really small Māori community, you kind of know most of the community, so you can actually draw on your relationships that you have to be able to connect with whānau.

"So that's most important, with any Māori patient I deal with, it's always about making the connection with them, because then you understand more about them."

Supplied New Zealand Nurses Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said Māori nurses are great innovators and the awards are an opportunity to showcase their mahi.

The Pharmac Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards support Māori nurses to further their study and advance their clinical practice.

NZNO kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said Māori nurses were not only dedicated professionals but great innovators.

"The Kaitiaki Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase their day-to-day mahi for the betterment of their people, hei oranga motuhake mo ngā whānau, me ngā hapū, me ngā iwi katoa."

Black’s message to young Māori wāhine was to believe in themselves.

"Given the fact that we've come through a society where we’ve been told that our values are not important, they are very important for the health and wellbeing of our people,” she said.

“If you need to, find a Māori nurse and have a conversation with them because, more than likely, your journeys are pretty similar.

“It’s about encouraging each other to come through because we need more Māori nurses to work with our whānau."

Award nominations close on June 16.