Sione’s Garden: Pasifika elder's green fingers cut family grocery bills and boost income

Sione Lolohea's lifelong passion for gardening not only helps feed his family but generates a handy second income during a cost-of-living crisis.

Māngere local Sione Lolohea has been passionate about gardening since he was a boy growing up in Tonga.

Now the 67-year-old is using his gardening skills to feed his family, lower his grocery bills and earn a second income on the side.

He is encouraging others to take up the practice, as food costs continue to rise at a rate not seen since the late 1980s.

Lolohea came to Aotearoa from Tonga in 2001 with his wife and five children.

"When I was still on the island, that's the only thing that I did there. I’d go to school on the school time, then after school I’d go to the garden,” he said.

“Then when I came here, that's what I really like to do. If I have a backyard, I have to grow something there.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Māngere man Sione Lolohea is using his gardening skills to generate a second income and lower his grocery bills.

"I really enjoy gardening, every time I go out and look at my garden... I can't really express how I feel when I look at my garden outside."

Lolohea grows a range of fruits and vegetables in his garden including kūmara, peanuts, watermelons, yams and corn. It is located about seven minutes from his home.

"I almost go there every day because that's what I love to do,” he said.

“My wife sometimes say, ‘Hey man, you're always going to the garden.’ There's something to do every day there."

Lolohea was able to get his garden started with help from The Generator, which is a government programme that provides funding for anyone with a community services card to try out a business idea.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The 67-year-old has had a passion for gardening since he was a boy growing up in Tonga.

The programme is targeted towards people from marginalised communities and has been accessed by 1300 people.

People who have used the programme have reported an increase in wellbeing, knowledge, skills, and an increase to their income.

Lolohea is saving $40 a week on groceries by growing food himself. He also earns $100 a week selling excess produce to his community.

"The peanuts, kūmara, sometimes I sell them to the community and that's helped us a lot with the coins that I get from there,” he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lolohea says his garden saves him $40 a week on groceries, and he encourages others to take it up as food prices continue to rise.

"I have to feed my family... I only sell some, like relatives, we give them for free."

Food prices rose 12.5% in the 12 months to April – a rate of increase not seen since 1987.

Grocery food prices increased 14% over the same period, and the price of fruit and vegetables jumped 22.5%.

Lolohea likes to encourage other people to take up gardening.

“I have already talked with all kinds of people and telling them how good it is gardening,” he said.

"What I'm doing there, I always talk with people, I tell the other people, you should come and see the goodness that we get from gardening."