Tame Iti, Maisey Rika, Hōhepa 'The Hori' Thompson to feature in M9 lineup

Artist and activist Tame Iti was one of the key leaders of Ngā Tamatoa which fought for Māori land rights, language and cultural recognition.

Renowned Māori artists including Tame Iti, Maisey Rika and Hohepa (The HORI) Thompson will feature in the next M9 event at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

M9 marries modern-day TED Talks and the age-old practice of Māori oratory to bring accessible kōrero to all people of Aotearoa.

2022 Arts Foundation Laureate Award recipient Tame Iti was one of the key leaders of Ngā Tamatoa and organisers of the Māori land hīkoi, fighting for Māori land rights, language and cultural recognition.

The full lineup also includes Nigel Borell, Sian Montgomery-Neutze, Graham ‘Mr G’ Hoete, Nikau Hindin, Veranoa Hetet and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

READ MORE:

* Critical curator Nigel Borell recognised for changing NZ's art scene with passion for toi Māori

* Te Matatini to celebrate golden milestone with a waiata each weekday for 10 weeks

* The artist encouraging the mainstream media to do better by Māori

* Tāme Iti and the art of making a point



The nine speakers will reflect on the resilience their tūpuna required to pursue their respective art forms and explore how integral Māori arts are to the collective survival of the nation today.

The event aims to reflect the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world, linking toi Māori (Māori arts) with Māori identity.

Event curator Ria Hall said this season’s event dives deep into the world of individual artists, some of whom are bringing back art forms that were once lost.

Montgomery-Neutze (Muaūpoko, Ngāi Tara, Ngāti Apa), for example, is a multidisciplinary artist who practices tā moko. A staunch earth pigment exponent, she is often in the studio working with whenua, or collaborating with Kauae Raro Research Collective exploring the boundaries of earth pigments.

Supplied Sian Montgomery-Neutze is known for her work in te ao tā moko.

Also in the room will be a master weaver, tohunga waka, and aute cloth practitioner.

Hall said as artists, “they know how they view the arts, but it's in the forms of expression that the rich histories and culture of te ao Māori can be felt and understood.

“Art sits as an intrinsic part of one's DNA, and it's not us who render ourselves as cultural trinkets, but those who sit outside our cultural spheres.

“M9 allows us to unpack these ideologies by professionals who, through their specialty, educate the many,” said Hall.

M9 Kapa haka is in the M9 spotlight for the February 21 event, following the success of two previous M9s including this one celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in 2022. (Video first published January 26, 2023.)

Through the exploration of the traditional indigenous mode of communication, the ringa toi (artists) will share their experience, challenges and the opportunities of toi Māori.

Hoete (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa), well known by his artist name Mr G, is passionate about navigating the spectrum between te ao tawhito (old traditional world) and te ao hurihuri (the current ever-changing world) of toi Māori.

“I'm also passionate about how we curate our public spatial narratives through the arts, the revitalisation of our stories of the whenua, how this strengthens our identity as a people, and the health benefits that come from this because toi is rongoā.

Unknown/Supplied Multidisciplinary artist Graham 'Mr G' Hoete is passionate about navigating the space between the traditional world and the ever-changing modern world of toi Māori.

“Speaking on the M9 stage allows me to share the importance of toi Māori and its ability to preserve and tell our stories that we connect to, and the impact this has on our tuakiritanga [identity] which is the very foundation of our being,” said Hoete.

M9 is a one-night show on July 6, leading up to Matariki, the indigenous new year, which can be observed from July 11-17 this year.

Hall said now is the best time to place toi Māori front and centre in celebration of Matariki.

“How inspiring for te iwi Māori to have nine of some of our country's most celebrated ringa toi share their mātauranga tuku iho [traditional knowledge passed down to them] with us,” Hall said.

“It is not only a privilege, but a rare opportunity as they share kōrero obtained over years of practice.”