Celebration of Pacific theatre returns after three-year hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, the Pacific Dance New Zealand Festival has returned to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

The Pacific Dance New Zealand Festival is under way in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland with dozens of artists showcasing their mana from Europe and across the Pacific region.

After three years away from the Auckland theatre scene due to Covid-19, this year’s event is another development of the Pacific arts calendar, festival director Iosefa Enari said.

He said performers came from Germany, Australia, Aotearoa and the Pacific.

“Our 2023 festival programme represents our international partnerships which has been a direct product of pre- and post-pandemic engagement, celebrating diversity and richness that the Pacific brings to the dance and arts landscape of Aotearoa,” Enari said.

The festival was launched last week with the New Zealand premiere of Manu Malo direct from Hamburg, Germany, by Ta’alili.

The festival, which runs until June 17, will include workshops, film screenings, a Pacific dance costume exhibition and a range of dance performances.

“Filled with aroha, alofa, 'ofa and love, emerging, established, contemporary and heritage artists, including Aotearoa-based Pacific choreographers and our anticipated Moana Showcase featuring the Annual Choreographic Lab, will be on show. Ua vela le fala – the mat is hot,” Enari said.

“This year is about bringing together Pacific artists we have always respected and supported from afar. This is our opportunity to bring to our loyal audiences other dimensions of Pacific dance practices.

“Our performers are coming from Germany, Samoa, Brisbane, Sydney and Fiji.

“We are also engaging with some of New Zealand’s top performance venues, Q Theatre, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland Arts Gallery and the Auckland War Memorial Museum, to name a few.”

On Tuesday night, the festival's headlining performance, Moana 23, will be held at the Rangatira, Q Theatre.

Moana means ocean in Pacific languages and the term is used here to represent the coming together of people from various parts of Te Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) in Auckland, Enari said.

The show follows the dancers' experiences of modern living, of being Kiwi and Pasifika, “transporting the audience on a journey through diverse styles and narratives, and celebrating the vibrant dance traditions of the Pacific”.

“From contemporary movements to traditional choreography, the performances promise to be a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Pacific and its global influence,” Enari said.

“Moana is a forum in which to present works that express a range of specifically Pacific voices through the form of dance.

Artspeak Pacific Dance NZ Festival director Iosefa Enari says this year's event is about bringing together Pasifika artists “to bring to our loyal audiences other dimensions of their mana”.

“Our artists take our audience on a journey of experience,” Enari said. “These up-and-coming and mid-career choreographers present stories of identity, passion, heritage, modernity and urban flux within a 90-minute presentation of works reflecting what it is to be Pasifika today.”

Moana 23 will also feature the Choreographic Lab Cohort, comprised of three emerging talents who have been chosen for their exceptional creative vision and innovative choreographic abilities: John Vaifale, Hayley Tekahika and Corbyn Taulealea Huch.

A fashion show has again been added to the festival lineup with United States-born, San Francisco-raised and educated Tongan designer Beau Louis Takapu unveiling his work.

Takapu has made Aotearoa home and worked for the World brand before he became a contestant on Project Runway New Zealand. The show debuted on television in late 2018 as an adaption of the American version, with 14 contestants from around the country.

“My personality. My perspective. My visions. I process information in, what I believe to be, a unique way. I’m very sure of myself as an individual, and I’m never afraid of letting myself run free through my workings – especially on Project Runway,” Takapu said.

Takapu will embellish the south atrium at Auckland Museum during Twilight Tuesday with his signature Pacific flair.

Twilight Tuesday is a late-night event that the museum hosts with planet talks, intimate concerts and relaxed social gathering. During the Twilight Tuesday evenings, visitors are invited to take in the relaxed atmosphere and wonder through the beautifully lit galleries.

On June 12, Takapu joins Tongan Fai Kava Group at Te Ao Mārama South Atrium and museum with traditional kava and music.

“This year’s group of choreographers promises to push boundaries, challenge conventions, and inspire audiences with their fresh perspectives and compelling works,” Enari said.

PIDFT International and local contemporary and traditional artists bring to the mat their stories, their worlds and mana at New Zealand's Pacific dance festival.

“We’re excited to be featuring an impressive lineup of emerging dance artists at this year’s Pacific Dance Festival.

“Australia's Karul Projects will focus on increasing their First Nations’ voices, visibility and stories through a master workshop and talanoa,” Enari said.

Other groups include S.P.A.C.E (Samoa Performing Arts and Creative Excellence) from Apia with aerial workshops.

On June 8-9, Rotuma's Rako award-winning dance director and climate change warrior Letila Mitchell returns with her troupe for a full-length show, workshop and screening.

June 10: CMNZ Series - AWE: Combining electronic sounds with taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments) and other musical elements, AWE weave together the sounds of Aotearoa with the musical textures of their imagination.

June 10-11: From across the Tasman, Sydney-based artist and academic Sisi'uno Helu brings Hikule'o - Tautahi, a full-length, traditionally inspired contemporary dance show about the Friendly Islands' legends.

June 13-17: The Most Naked is described as a compelling, provocative and unsettlingly sexy multidisciplinary cabaret-theatre work stripping nakedness to the bone.

Next up on the Auckland theatre scene is the Pacific Dance Digital Festival from June 23-July 31.