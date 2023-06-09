Touchscreen eftpos terminals creating barrier for blind and low vision Kiwis

Callum McMenamin, who has low vision, says the rollout of touchscreen eftpos terminals across NZ has made it nearly impossible for him to pay for things at stores.

A Kiwi with low vision is concerned the increasing popularity of touchscreen eftpos machines is creating another barrier for people in his community.

Wellington Central resident Callum McMenamin says the new terminals are impossible for people who are blind or have low vision to use, resulting in a loss of independence and privacy.

“I struggle a lot with the new touchscreen-only eftpos terminals, because you can't feel the buttons on them at all, so that can be quite frustrating,” the 26-year-old said.

"I've spoken to a couple of my blind friends, and they've been struggling with the same issue.

"Some retailers have switched to this new system and, for me, I've basically started to avoid going to those places because I really hate those moments where I lose a bit of my independence."

He said he previously found the contactless payWave system accessible and easy to use, but that was not the case with the new touchscreen devices.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington man Callum McMenamin has low vision which makes touchscreen eftpos terminals impossible for him to use.

"One annoying thing is sometimes when you try and use payWave with these systems, a prompt appears on the screen saying, ‘Hey, do you want to accept a surcharge?’” he said.

“If you can't see the screen when it's asking you that, you can't continue with that payWave transaction.

"So they've taken what is an accessible technology for payWave and sort of broken it in a way, by making you accept that surcharge."

McMenamin said the new terminals also put his privacy at risk, as he sometimes has to reveal his Pin code details to cashiers.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff As the new technology becomes more common, McMenamin is concerned people in the blind and low vision community will lose independence and privacy.

"One thing that can happen as well is sometimes with these touchscreen eftpos terminals… you might have to tell the cashier your Pin number and make them do the transaction on your behalf,” he said.

“Then you sort of have a privacy violation, and it's quite scary, and you really shouldn't be giving out your Pin to random people."

McMenamin said the touchscreen terminals should never have been rolled out because they're not accessible for people who are blind or have low vision.

"I think that there's a lack of standards that these devices have to meet and that's what causes these kinds of problems to occur,” he said.

Payments NZ chief executive officer Steve Wiggins said ensuring inclusive and accessible payment methods for everyone was an important part of the future of payments.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The 26-year-old, frustrated he can't even go out to eat a burger now without being faced with an accessibility barrier, is calling for change.

"Payments NZ’s primary role in Aotearoa New Zealand’s payments ecosystem is to set the rules and standards which govern how payments are exchanged and settled between financial institutions,” Wiggins said.

"We do not own or operate payments infrastructure such as eftpos terminals."

Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs Duncan Webb said it was concerning to hear the impact touchscreen eftpos machines have had on members of the blind and low vision community.

"It should be a priority for the creators of products to ensure they are accessible. Advances in technology should not mean people who have a form of disability cannot use them,” he said.

"As a Government, we are committed to having an inclusive society – this extends to banking for all. We encourage anyone developing banking products to ensure these are accessible to everyone."

The loss of independence has upset McMenamin.

“Sometimes I'll be going out, just trying to go and eat a burger, you know… and then all of a sudden I'm faced with this accessibility barrier where that loss of independence that really frustrates me,” McMenamin said.

“It makes me quite worried that these inaccessible payment terminals are going to become more and more common and, if that happens, it's going to be very hard for me just to do basic shopping around the place.

"One of my friends who is blind, they've resorted to using online banking in some instances and then transferring money directly to bank accounts because the payment terminals weren't accessible."