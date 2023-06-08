Hui marks 'groundbreaking day' for people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

People living with FASD, Māori, and health experts will make up a new group that will advise the Crown on how to better support people with the disorder and quell rates of FASD.

Not many people understand how Eriapa Dalbeth’s brain works.

The 17-year-old said too much information makes him overwhelmed, his memory fails him and sometimes he can’t pay attention. Dalbeth has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), caused by prenatal exposure to alcohol which left cells in his brain irreversibly damaged.

In spite of this, Dalbeth (Ngāti Apa, Ngāti Raukawa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) told a packed Parliament hall he has NCEA Level 1 and 2, his restricted driver’s licence and his forklift licence.

Little is known about the prevalence of his condition in New Zealand. Even less is funded in support, his nan, Cherryl Smith said.

She estimated the whānau had spent $10,000 per year in teacher aides and learning support for Dalbeth, for the past nine years. His diagnosis alone cost them $5000.

“Eriapa’s achievements have come at huge costs and my heart weeps for all the thousands ... who do not have the privilege I have to pay for those supports.”

The pair were at Parliament for a hui on FASD – the result of a Waitangi Tribunal claim brought by Raawiri David Ratuu​, which outlines the Crown’s failure to uphold legislation to protect Māori from alcohol-related harm.

The hui, attended by health agencies, police, government officials and community leaders, served as a wero (challenge) to the Government to make good on historic promises to protect Māori from the effects of alcohol.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Dr Cherryl Smith and her grandson Eriapa Dalbeth, who has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Associate Minister of Health Willow-Jean Prime, who hosted the hui, announced the launch of an advisory group, Hauā mai te Kopū (harm from the womb), which will work with Crown agencies to reduce alcohol-related harm.

Ratuu (Ngāti te Ata Waiohua, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto) will co-chair the group with Māori law expert, Professor Māmari Stephens (Te Rarawa).

First steps will be to establish a culturally appropriate definition of FASD, develop a national FASD database and map the life of a person with FASD. The group will also have oversight of development of a national FASD action plan.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Raawiri David Ratuu and Professor Māmari Stephens, co-chairs of a new group which will advise the Crown on FASD.

The group will include FASD experts and whānau with lived experience to provide independent, timely and practical insights to Crown agencies working in the health and disability sector.

Ratuu said the hui was the first step in addressing the countless impacts of FASD in Aotearoa.

“There are untold numbers of Māori in prison because they have FASD, and we don’t know how to support them in a way that helps – it’s easier to just lock them up.”

At a hearing in March 2022, Ratuu told the tribunal the Crown was culpable in the health inequities Māori face due to alcohol. The tribunal then invited the Crown to work with Ratuu to address FASD ahead of its final report, which led to the hui.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Associate Minister of Health Willow-Jean Prime speaks during the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Hui Taumata at Parliament.

Ratuu was confident the hui marked a turning point for whānau living with FASD. “Today’s a momentous day. It’s a groundbreaking day for Māori,” he said.

“Today we put a pou in the whenua: no longer will the prevalence of FASD be a reason that those impacted by the condition cannot live a full life,” Ratuu said.

While research shows fewer New Zealanders are using alcohol during pregnancy overall, estimates of FASD in Māori remained higher than any other ethnic group in Aotearoa, both 10 years ago and in 2018/19.

Ratuu has spent years working on behalf of people affected by alcohol in his role as executive chair of Kōkiri ki Tāmaki Makaurau Trust.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Raawiri David Ratuu has been advocating for reductions in alcohol harm for years.

Ratuu’s claim, Wai 2624, is one of more than 200 that make up the Wai 2575 Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry.

Wai 2575 will examine breaches of the Treaty in health services and outcomes for Maori regarding smoking, mental health, alcohol and substance abuse, cancer, obesity, and suicide rates.