NZ history workshops for teachers launched at Waitangi

Teachers are able to interact with digital technology as part of the workshops.

Two new interactive workshops for school teachers have been launched at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds with the aim of encouraging critical thought about the history of New Zealand.

Aotearoa New Zealand Histories (ANZH) provides teachers with an overview of the history curriculum up to year 10 while exploring activities relating to tino rangatiratanga and Government.

Histories Go Digital then integrates lessons and technology from ANZH by exploring digital tools which bring history to life for students.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds education manager Monika Kern said she was incredibly excited about the new workshops.

“The learning team at Waitangi won a Ministry of Education contract in 2021 to assist with the development of classroom support materials for the new ANZH curriculum,” she said in a statement.

“What better place for teachers to further develop a nuanced understanding of our past, fostering empathy, cultural appreciation, and respect for diversity than here at the Treaty Grounds?”

Kearn said both workshops offered an invaluable opportunity to equip teachers and their students with the skills needed to navigate what is an increasingly complex world.

While they were on offer at the Treaty Grounds, the learning experiences from the workshops could be customised to align with local teaching curriculums and history topics.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Histories workshops are running throughout July, August and early September.

Histories Go Digital runs on July 25, August 15 and September 12.