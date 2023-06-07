Hawke's Bay river restored to original name, Te Awa o Mokotūāraro

The Clive River in Hawke's Bay is now restored to its original name, Te Awa o Mokotūāraro.

A Hawke’s Bay awa has been reunited with a shortened version of its original name, much to the joy of mana whenua after years of campaigning.

Te Awa o Mokotūāraro is now the new official name for Clive River, Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board has announced, after campaigning by mana whenua to see its controversial name removed – Robert Clive (1725-1774) was an 18th-century British military leader of questionable character, more widely known as ‘’Clive of India’’.

Operation Pātiki Charitable Trust, formed by local woman Arconnehi “Aki” Paipper and her sister, put forward Te Awa o Mokotūāraro as an alternative name after the board rejected Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira​, saying it would be confused with nearby Ngaruroro River.

After public consultation earlier this year, the name was confirmed on Wednesday.

The river, which enters the Pacific Ocean near the town of Clive, is the original course of the lower section of the Ngaruroro River that flows for about 7km from Pakowhai Road Bridge northeast of Hastings to join the mouth of the Ngaruroro River, which flows into Hawke Bay.

It was named Clive River in 1975, after the military leader who was central to the expansion of the East India Company. Clive is remembered by Britain’s National Army Museum as “a greedy speculator who used his political and military influence to amass a fortune”.

Mokotūāraro was a son of the high priest Ruawharo, who came off the waka Tākitimu. Mokotūāraro was buried at the mouth of the Ngaruroro River by his father to ensure the mauri/life force of the awa, whenua and moana.

Arconnehi 'Aki' Paipper of Operation Patiki

Paipper said mana whenua were “thrilled”.

“Restoring the tīpuna name reinforces the deep spiritual connection we have with our awa.

“We will restore the mauri of our awa, enhance the wellbeing of our people and restore the plentiful supply of our fish tāonga, through the return of the name – for the good of all.”

Independent MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere was also celebrating the historic milestone, after members of Operation Pātiki ki Kohupātiki Marae had been trying for many years.

“In February 2022, I was invited to meet with Operation Pātiki at Kohupātiki Marae and my office has been on board ever since.”

Paipper and MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

Board chairperson Anselm Haanen says the board was pleased with the amount of community engagement and support over the proposed name change.

“We hope to help restore the mauri and mana of the river by restoring the name that reflects the cultural, historical and spiritual beliefs of local tangata whenua.”

Minister for Land Information Damien O’Connor confirmed the board’s decision to alter the name and from Wednesday, Te Awa o Mokotūāraro becomes the river’s official name and must be used on maps, signs and other official documents.

Kerekere said while it was a great outcome, she would be asking O’Connor in the House about why it had been “a lengthy and stop-start application process”.