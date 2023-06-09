Action plan launched amid growing global rates of gender-based violence

RNZ's The Detail talks to Stuff senior reporter Kirsty Johnston on whether the Government's new domestic violence strategy, Te Aorerekura, is really the gamechanger it's being held up as. Video first published in 2021.

Violence against women and girls remains the most “pervasive human rights violation” around the world, the Pacific Community has warned.

A United Nations study has found that 68% of Pasifika women have been subjected to physical and sexual violence in their lifetime.

Mereseini Rakuita, Pacific Community's principal strategic lead for gender, said she was concerned the region had some of the highest rates of domestic and family violence in the world.

“It is one of the highest recorded rates of violence against Pacific women and girls, and more must be done to address this,” Rakuita, a former Fiji minister for women, said.

More than 100 delegates from across the Pacific met to collaborate on ending violence against women and girls in Suva this week.

The gathering was part of the Pacific Islands Forum Pacific Prevention Summit.

UN WOMEN PACIFIC Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, centre, who launched the Action Plan in Suva, is pictured with other government officials, representatives from the Pacific Community, EU, UN, Australia and NZ governments, and women's rights advocates.

The Forum said it had completed regional consultations to revive the Pacific Leaders' Gender Equality Declaration.

“This included contributions from faith-based organisations, government officials and sports experts on ways to advance the region’s commitment on gender equality,” a forum spokesperson said in a statement.

Research from Auckland University, published in March, showed women in Aotearoa, who had experienced intimate partner violence, were almost three times​ as likely to have a diagnosed mental health condition.

And, they’re almost twice​ as likely to have a chronic illness, the study showed.

Rakuita’s comments followed the launch of the National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls 2023-2028 in Fiji.

Speaking at the event, Fiji’s Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, said these violations had “detrimental effects on the social, economic wellbeing of individuals and communities”.

Tabuya said Fiji was the second country in the world, after Australia, to adopt the plan at preventing gender-based violence.

She said the launch was a significant milestone in fulfilling a 2018 recommendation by the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Committee to Fiji’s government.

The UN said an action plan would support women affected by conflict and crises, and promote their equal participation in maintaining peace and security.

FIJI WOMEN'S CRISIS CENTRE Fiji Women's Crisis Centre in Labasa held a vigil on June 1 to remember two women, who were allegedly murdered by their partners in the northern town in May this year.

Abby Erikson, of UN Women Pacific, said the action plan launched in Fiji was a culmination of years of work by several organisations including governments.

"Congratulations to all the partners for this incredible milestone..., because of tireless advocacy and action by women’s rights movement makers,” she said.

"A cabinet-endorsed NAP that is unequivocal, that the root cause of violence against women and girls is patriarchy, allows for actions that support transformational change in power relations and the gendered norms that drive violence in society,” Erikson said.

Pacific human rights advocate Shamima Ali said the action plan served as a "true testament" to the dedication and hard work of women’s rights activists, “who have been fighting tirelessly for equality and women’s rights in Fiji and around the world”.

“Now, we embark on a journey, whole-of-government, whole-of-population, that must not cease until every Fijian woman and girl is free from violence,” Ali said.

“We have worked tirelessly for over four years, amidst the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic to reach this pivotal moment.”

Ali, who heads the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, praised the Fijian government for “accepting patriarchy as the root cause of violence against women”.

She said it was the first time the government had done that. “And we will continue until every woman and girl in all diversity can live free from fear, violence and fright.”

Ali said there was a need to teach the children and young people that “violence was never the solution and together as a nation Fiji should continue to promote human rights of all women and girls whilst dismantling the fears of patriarchy”.

The launch was supported by New Zealand, the European Union, Australia and UN Women Pacific, through its Pacific Partnership to End Violence against Women and Girls.