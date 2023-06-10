Ātārangi: Short film on youth alcohol abuse to premiere in Glen Innes

Ātārangi is a short film made by rangatahi Māori that aims to draw attention to the impacts of alcoholism on youth in Aotearoa.

A short film made by rangatahi Māori hopes to raise awareness of the damaging effects of alcohol.

Ātārangi tells the story of two teenage girls whose lives are turned upside down by alcohol when they go out to a party.

Western Springs College student Rawinia Kanuta, 16, plays the titular character in the film.

“I'm not much of a drinker… I would resonate with [Ātārangi] for wanting to have fun all the time and wanting to be with her cousins and all that because I love my family, they're like my number one,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Glen Innes shooting part of an 'uptick' in crime across east Auckland

* Blood, shotgun shells and six injured in early hours shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

* Housing crisis: I'm scared my kids are going to live that same struggle



Rawinia is originally from Gisborne but grew up in Glen Innes, Auckland.

"Living in GI my whole life, I've had a lot of neighbours that were heavy drinkers, and they would drink for like a week straight,” she said.

“There would be a lot of arguing and violence happening at night, and this is when I was little, so I was really scared of them just coming over to our house and just, like, ruining the house."

Mad Ave A short film made by rangatahi Māori aims to draw attention to the damaging effects of alcohol.

She said she has witnessed people close to her succumb to alcoholism.

"Looking around the streets at night, just seeing everyone drinking on the roads and not being all right with themselves, was really scary to witness,” she said.

"Seeing some people that you've seen your whole life crumble and have alcohol affect them really badly is not a nice thing to watch."

The film was co-ordinated by Mad Ave, a youth development organisation based in Glen Innes.

Tamati Patuwai is the managing director of Mad Ave and directed the film. He said alcohol and substance abuse is a leading issue for his people.

"Once you got a young person who’s already got some family issues... you put some alcohol into their hands and that fire tends to come out in ways that may not be so controlled,” he said.

"Heavy stress mixed with immature use of substances like alcohol and some drugs, it's not a good mix, bro, and we need help, our people need help."

Rawinia has a background in theatre but Ātārangi was her first time acting in film.

She said she wants the film to inspire young people to stand up and voice their concerns.

“I really want people to learn that sometimes people make mistakes and go down the wrong path, but when they do that we just need to support them and help them get on to the right path,” she said.

"I think that's what I really want people to take from the film."

Ātārangi premieres on June 16 at the Te Oro Arts Centre in Glen Innes, Auckland.