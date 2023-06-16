Ending streaming in schools just one step on path to fix disparities that impact Māori, says expert

Secondary school teachers will meet this weekend to discuss the next steps in abolishing streaming from schools, which one expert says is a hangover in the same colonial system that introduced Native Schools.

Changing disparities that push Māori academic achievement down in the education system needs to go deeper than simply eliminating streaming in schools, an expert says.

Streaming students by ability has been criticised for years but, in the past year, secondary teachers unanimously supported a policy ending its use, and research was released with a plan to do so by 2030.

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) will meet in Wellington this weekend for an inaugural summit to learn how to take the next step to make schools “more equitable and just” for all tamariki and rangatahi.

Its programme starts by noting that participants are all “likely to be in the ‘end to streaming’ waka”.

“Some will be paddling full steam ahead, others with only half a paddle. There will be some who currently stand on the shore, and others with a toe or two in the water.”

The summit was about “interrogating assumptions, and our own biases, for a future that is more equitable and just for all our tamariki and rangatahi”, it says.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Waikato University Professor Mere Berryman says we need to understand why streaming began, and how it fits within a deeply colonial education system.

After 20 years teaching in the primary sector, University of Waikato’s Professor Mere Berryman (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Whare) began working as a researcher in the 1990s in order to understand the trajectory facing Māori learners.

Berryman, a keynote speaker at the summit, said she wanted teachers to understand entrenched historical narratives in a system that continued to perpetuate disparity.

“The education system that we have today is still deeply embedded in the colonial system set up… to ensure that Māori would be the people who did the manual labour.”

This was achieved with Native Schools, from the early 1800s until 1969, with no automatic pathway to high school “and certainly not tertiary” education.

“The question I would ask is, what has changed really?

“I believe that streaming for Māori has taken over [from native schooling].”

Māori achieved well in te reo Māori immersion, like kura kaupapa.

But in the state school system, high percentages of Māori students were either suspended, excluded, granted early leaving exemption, or pushed into alternative education.

“We don’t know where they are and, as a nation, I don’t think we care about them very much.”

The small number who did manage to stay in mainstream schools were subjected to entrenched prejudices in practices like streaming.

“I think this is a terrible problem… but what to do about it is part of the problem.”

It required society understanding those prejudices and working together to eliminate them, she said.

“I don’t believe teachers go to school to make life hell for students.

“I believe we want the very best thing in life for the students in front of us, however, this is a decision that has to be made by all of society.”

Not only was streaming easier for teachers to manage, but many parents wanted their children to replicate the society that they succeeded in, which included streaming and knowing where they were ranked.

Some schools working to eliminate streaming had found that they were beginning to narrow the gap between achievement of Māori and Pākehā students, she said.

After three years of working on Te Kotahitanga, Berryman saw Rotorua Boys’ High, William Colenso College and Flaxmere College succeed in eliminating streaming by 2012.

“The structures of the schooling system perpetuating inequities for Māori were being really looked at and thought about and disrupted.”

But there had been examples of “white flight”, with Pākehā students leaving schools because their parents wanted their children to be privileged through the education system.

Streaming continued to ensure that Māori were at the bottom of the education statistics.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Researcher Tainui Pompey excelled academically until high school when he was put in the "cabbage class" with every other brown student. Now he is part of the team launching the new Education Ministry-funded plan to abolish streaming in schools.

Some students she spoke with believed eliminating streaming would end up manifesting in different ways, with some schools continuing “to educate an underclass of citizen in Aotearoa”.

It needed systemic change, with a full understanding of history, but it was not impossible, she said.

If the nation could ban plastic bags, “surely Māori children are more important than one-off plastic bags?”

The Ministry of Education discourages streaming in schools, but has been quick to point out schools are also self-governed. But a change to the Education and Training Act in 2020 included the requirement for schools to enact Te Tiriti o Waitangi and reduce disparities for Māori.

Berryman said there needed to be a “hard and fast” implementation of the act, since she knew of many educators who knew nothing about the policies they were meant to be guided by.

“It’s got to be a little bit deeper. We’ve got to believe in our hearts and heads that Māori students are as good as, if not better, than other students in school.”

Meritocracy has forever said Māori “just need to work harder, and they will succeed”.

“That’s rubbish. The system is set against Māori,” Berryman said.

“At every level, it’s about the power dynamic.”