Stardome reopens after major upgrade to reveal focus on Māori astronomy

The ancient practice of deciding what each month of the year meant for Māori involved extensive study and analysis of the earth's orbit around the sun, of astronomy, of flora and fauna and meteorology. (Video first published June 29, 2020.)

After being closed for six months, Stardome Planetarium and Observatory will reopen on Monday to reveal its most significant upgrade in more than 25 years: a space centre that places mātauranga Māori alongside Western scientific tradition.

The $2 million refurbishment includes a complete overhaul of its exhibition space, a roof replacement and new planetarium seating.

Stardome will be the first place in Aotearoa to offer a comprehensive star map showing more than 100 Māori names of stars, planets and constellations.

Translator and educator Hēmi Kelly provided translations and Dr Rangi Matamua has been heavily involved with all the relevant mātauranga for the new bilingual galleries.

“Western understandings of science and mātauranga Māori are not adversaries but are linked together,” said Matamua.

“There is empirical science that sits at the heart of mātauranga Māori, and this is a wonderful way to celebrate our in-depth Indigenous knowledge of the night skies.”

Richard Parsonson/Supplied Te reo Māori educator Hēmi Kelly and Māori astronomy expert Dr Rangi Matamua have put their heads together to bring forth Stardome's new bilingual galleries that place mātauranga Maori astronomy alongside Western scientific tradition. (Pictured from left: Hēmi Kelly, Stardome CEO Victoria Travers, and Dr Rangi Matamua.)

In the process, Kelly is learning about the mātauranga too. “Because astronomy isn’t my subject of expertise, there was a lot of research going on behind the translations.”

He said that Paekupu, the online Māori curriculum dictionary which covers a lot of scientific words and terms, was a huge help but didn’t have all the words.

For words like “protoplanet” and “exoplanet”, “the kupu for planet exists, so it’s just a matter of adding on when creating kupu for these sorts of words”.

However, “there’s definitely a lot more thought going into terms like ‘cosmic microwave background’ or the ‘event horizon’ of a black hole”.

“I have kōrero with Rangi to get his seal of approval over any new words in this space as he’s the expert,” said Kelly. “He also provides a completely Māori perspective when it comes to this kaupapa, rather than a purely linguistic perspective.

“In the 90s, some planets that we didn’t know the Māori names for were given names based on the etymology of the English word or their appearance,” said Kelly. “Mars, for example, became Tūmatauenga [god of war] or Matawhero [red surface].”

“It's not that we didn't have words for them,” said Kelly. “That knowledge just wasn't widely known. It's thanks to people like Rangi and others who have worked to revive this mātauranga that it’s now accessible to all, so now we understand Rangawhenua is in fact Mars and so on.”

Richard Parsonson/Supplied Kelly has been learning about Māori astronomy in the process of translating.

A suite of brand-new planetarium shows are also part of the upgrade, including a permanent kōkōrangi Māori astronomy show that will launch following Matariki.

From its reopening, the planetarium will be hosting a winter season of Matariki shows, giving visitors an authentic way to connect to the night sky in the lead up to and during the Māori New Year.

Stardome chief executive Victoria Travers said the new galleries will give visitors access to the first knowledge of our skies.

“We’re situating Māori knowledge about space in its rightful place alongside existing scientific understanding, so that our manuhiri, or visitors, can learn the richness and relevance of both traditions.

“This is a space for everyone, no matter what prior knowledge you may have,” said Travers. “The purpose of these redeveloped galleries is to give our manuhiri, both tangata whenua and tangata tiriti, access to knowledge about our skies that should be available to all of us.”