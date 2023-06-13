Pacific language leaders seek action plan for indigenous development

More than 300 Pacific language experts from across the motu will gather in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland this week to encourage and shape the future of indigenous languages.

Koloa is the first Pacific Languages Fono and meeting of its kind, Centre for Pacific Languages chairperson Iani Nemani said.

He said Tuesday’s hui is also set to honour tangata whenua for their leadership with te reo Māori revitalisation in Aotearoa.

“The conference coincides with Unesco’s Decade of Indigenous Languages, making it even more special as Aotearoa strengthens the worldwide movement to revitalise indigenous languages,” Nemani said.

READ MORE:

* Wet weather fails to dampen enthusiasm for Rotuman Language Week

* Lessons from the Auckland Art Gallery’s typos in te reo Māori

* Melanesian languages 'overlooked' in New Zealand's Pacific Language Week series

* Dates announced for 2023 Pacific Language Week series



The fono comes less than a year since the launch of the Pacific Language Strategy in September 2022.

Up to $51 million was announced for targeted initiatives set to support Pacific communities across Aotearoa over the next four years.

Centre for Pacific Languages Centre for Pacific Languages chair Iani Nemani says the conference is focused on getting “the basics right” and promoting cultural connections.

Among the projects is $13.3m to implement the Pacific Language Strategy, including $9.2m for Pacific media entities to deliver Pasifika language programming.

The rest of the funding ($4.1m) will go towards establishing an online hub and public information campaign to create a new platform for Pacific language learners and speakers, Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds said.

Nemani said this week’s Koloa meeting would showcase the environments where “Pacific languages could thrive in interesting and unexpected ways”.

Koloa means treasures in the Tongan language.

“As the country looks to deliver on this exciting path, productive conversation between the communities and their representatives will be of utmost importance,” he said.

“This provides the framework to effectively co-ordinate the efforts and actions of Pacific communities and government, so that together, we can create the right conditions for communities to drive solutions that protect and maintain our heritage and indigenous languages.

“With a chance to hear, there is also the chance to share. Tuesday’s event will host space for ideas to be shared, strategies to be discussed and future-thinking talanoa about the strong development pathways for indigenous language,” Nemani said.

Academic and Cook Islands community leader Tupou Manapouri, also known as “Mama Tupou”, said the conference was very important for Pacific people.

“We don't often get people together to talk about what’s happening with Pacific languages,” Manapouri, one of the founders of Polyfest back in 1976, said.

“We'll hear about negative or unimportant things, but language is who we are. Language means a lot. My language is my identity.

Centre for Pacific Languages The first Pacific Languages Fono will be held in Auckland on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“This conference should not be a one-off thing, we need to be reminding ourselves of these things often, or every day,” Tupou said.

Nemani agreed with Tupou, saying, “If our strategy is the bones, Koloa will give the muscle and sinew to bring this to reality in each of our wonderful Pacific communities around Aotearoa.”

Nemani said the meeting would recognise the value of language, and how collectively pathways and opportunities could be strengthened for indigenous language speakers.

“It aids as a stepping stone for positive Pacific language outcomes across various communities, for now, and into the future.

“The Koloa Pacific Languages Fono invites all Pacific people with an interest and expertise in Pacific languages, across communities, government and key stakeholders.

“Success will be determined by how well we work together, to realise the vision that thriving Pacific languages build a prosperous Aotearoa.

“Koloa is a call to action, an aid to change, and a time for weaving traditional mindsets into future-proofing strategies that protect the future of indigenous language,” Nemani said.

Fono speakers will include Tagaloatele Professor Peggy Fairbairn- Dunlop and Dr Salainaoloa Wilson-Uili, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission) chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui and Sefita Hao’uli, among other high-calibre presenters and language leaders.

The meeting will be held at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau on Tuesday, June 13, from 9am to 5.30pm.