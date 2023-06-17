New documentary highlights destruction on the East Coast and climate change impacts on tangata whenua

Thee East Coast wāhine talk about Cyclone Gabrielle and the longer-term implications of climate change on their region.

Tui Warmenhoven (Ngāti Porou) wipes away a tear as she surveys the broken and mangled tarseal formerly known as the road to Tokomaru Bay.

It has been four weeks since Cyclone Gabrielle, and the only way to access her marae is through the use of an all-terrain vehicle.

“We did not cause this, but we’re the ones that are suffering for it.”

A researcher, lawyer and the Greenpeace Aotearoa board chairperson, Warmenhoven is one of three wāhine Māori from Tairāwhiti speaking out in a new Greenpeace short film about the havoc climate change is wreaking in the region.

Twelve minutes long, the documentary, titled Downstream, paints a grim picture, interspersing interviews with footage of beaches choked by logs, destroyed bridges and overflowing rivers.

“As the land is being stripped and eroding, so are we as a people, and we're fighting to survive,” says Warmenhoven.

Supplied Tui Warmenhoven was cut off from her family marae when Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed the road.

“It’s something that’s never going to go away in my lifetime. I’m going to be working on this, I’m going to be advocating, I’m going to be, with the rest of my community, looking for solutions till the day I die.”

Alongside the environmental cost is the economic one. Bobbie Morice (Ngāti Porou) relies on the roads being open to deliver pies from her business based in Ruatoria.

Gabrielle’s wrath saw her supply routes dwindle – when once Ruatoria Pies supplied 30 stores, it now supplies only five.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a documentary about Tairāwhiti without mentioning the effects of forestry erosion, and more specifically, slash.

David White/Stuff The Hikuwai Bridge linking Tokomaru Bay with Gisborne was severed when Cyclone Gabrielle sent a torrent of slash water and silt down the awa.

According to the documentary, it is a problem that dates back to the days when Pākehā settlers stripped native bush away to make space for farming.

“They cleared 80% of the virgin forest. Our people went from forest people to farm people in a generation,” says Warmenhoven.

“Take the forest cover away, strip Papatūānuku, strip her korowai off her, lay her bare – and wham. And that's when it all started moving.”

When the land became too difficult, farms were sold and converted into blocks of pine trees, which Maria Smith (Ngāti Porou) guessed “was the wrong type of tree”.

Brennan Thomas Aerial video shows the extent of the flooding in Gisborne, with a big clean up ahead.

Slash is effectively forestry leftovers, the centre of a recent ministerial inquiry led by former National Party minister, Hekia Parata.

That inquiry warned that tangata whenua could be left “landless” as a result of the ongoing devastation.

“In heavy rain events, it moves, and it moves with great force. Just voracious. It smashes roads, it takes out landscapes, farmland, good land, land with bush on it, wetlands,” says Warmenhoven.

It is an innocent generation that has inherited the problem of climate change, and Warmenhoven questions what can be done now to rectify things.

That is where a sense of hope emerges, because the people of Tairāwhiti are nothing if not resilient.

Supplied Lack of access, since Cyclone Gabrielle took out East Coast roads and bridges on the coast, has seen Bobbie Morice’s Ruatoria Pies business go from supplying 30 outlets down to five.

Warmenhoven, Smith and Morice know what the problems are and have ideas about how to achieve long-term solutions.

Holding big business to account is one of them, particularly dairy companies like Fonterra, Warmenhoven says.

Then there is a return to a more natural way of life, where whānau feed themselves with homegrown kai.

This is not just a fight for Tairāwhiti. It is not a fight for tangata whenua. This is a fight for everyone in Aotearoa, she says.

“We were forest people. And we will be forest people again.”