Greens' income guarantee would help disabled, Māori in poverty, advocates say

Green co-leader James Shaw unveiled a wide ranging tax and welfare plan, costing $10 billion each year. It would be funded by wealth taxes, and a corporate tax hike.

Guaranteeing a minimum income to every Kiwi would help disabled people and Māori living in poverty, advocates say.

The Green Party revealed a new tax and welfare policy on Sunday which included an income guarantee, ensuring everyone would receive at least $385 per week, after tax.

CCS Disability Action chief executive Mel Smith said income levels have a significant impact on overall wellbeing and life outcomes.

"Disabled people and their families are significantly more likely to live in poverty, with lower income rates than non-disabled people,” she said

“Nationally, 36.2% of disabled people aged 18 to 64 earn less than $15,000 annually compared with 21.1% of their non-disabled peers.

"A minimum guaranteed income – at the level identified – would make a significant and positive impact for these people."

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Massey University associate dean Māori Matt Roskruge says a guaranteed income would provide financial support enabling more Māori to stay in school.

Smith said there are significant regional and ethnic disparities in terms of income and access to financial support for disabled people and their families.

"A fair fixed rate would also address this. For example, looking at rates of disability allowance payments, official data from the Ministry of Social Development shows persistent inequity in payment amounts between Pākehā, and Māori and Pasifika,” she said.

"This is just one example of a system that fails to serve the needs of disabled people."

Smith said the policy could also have a positive impact on disabled tamariki.

"Disabled children and their carers are significantly more likely to live in poverty in New Zealand,” she said.

"Households with disabled children are between 1.4 and 1.6 times more likely to be below all three poverty thresholds than households that only have non-disabled children.

"If we can get in early and give these whānau a fair chance to thrive, that will have a lifelong impact for disabled children."

Massey University economics professor and associate dean Māori Matt Roskruge (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama) said the policy is likely to be beneficial for Māori.

"We’re disproportionately represented in poverty statistics, in lower income bands and have lower average household wealth,” he said.

"Māori are also disproportionately experiencing financial hardship in education, throughout their lives but also present in high school and in accessing tertiary education.

"The guaranteed income will provide financial support that will enable more Māori tauira [students] to stay in high school and complete university."

But Roskruge said the policy was also “quite messy and at times difficult to follow”.

"Working for Families has been very successful at addressing poverty and removing this, reforming ACC as well as the removal of tax at very low income levels seem less well considered,” he said.

"The policy may also be inflationary on consumer goods and services as more money is chasing those products, while it is potentially deflationary on big-ticket and luxury items.

"At the moment, we need a strong focus on inflation and lifting people out of poverty or low income, debt traps etc without fuelling inflation further."