'Nothing about us without us': Disabled woman now free after 18 years in care

After almost 20 years of living in state care, Chelsea Taylor is now living on her own and loving it.

Palmerston North woman Chelsea Taylor never thought she’d be able to live independently after 18 years in state and residential care due to her intellectual disability.

But since 2021, Taylor, 30, has found happiness and freedom, set up in her own home with her three cats, and able to come and go as she pleases.

“I can have friends at my place whenever I want... I can go out nightclubbing any time I want, as well as travelling and being around people who genuinely love me and care about me for who I am,” says Taylor.

“I feel a lot calmer and happier that I can just be myself with no judgment any more.”

Taylor has had to fight to get to her happy place. Because of her intellectual disability, her grandmother deemed it necessary for her to have support with daily tasks like cleaning and cooking as she could not live independently.

At 11, she began living under the care of Oranga Tamariki away from family. Then at 17, her grandmother moved her to residential care under IDEA Services, a subsidiary owned by IHC, New Zealand’s largest provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities.

Taylor says she did have a few years of a good life prior to the cessation of an IDEA Services programme in 2015, but since then her "life started turning to crap".

She recalls getting yelled at, not being allowed to see her friends or attend the Special Olympics and being given only $20 of her own money to spend each week.

Warwick Smith/Stuff

“They would threaten to send me to the psych unit, hide food from me [and] not allow me to go anywhere that I enjoyed,” Taylor says. “They have yelled and screamed at me and didn’t check on me. At times, the staff went to bed without giving me my meds.”

In a recording seen by Stuff, a support worker enters Taylor’s room to ask her to turn down her music. When Taylor refuses, a heated discussion ensues, at the end of which the support worker lowers her voice and threatens Taylor: “I’m going to... sue you, for assault.”

Taylor denies that any assault took place.

“Now that I’m away from IDEA services... they are stopping me from seeing my friends who are still under them which isn’t fair on me nor them.”

Taylor is calling for people under the care of service providers to have an independent guardian and to have access to supported decision-making.

Warwick Smith/Stuff

While in residential care, Taylor came across Enabling Good Lives advocate Pip Brunn through a Facebook support group and reached out to her for help.

Brunn is part of the Mid-Central Enabling Good Lives leadership group and a parent of disabled children. “She seriously has been neglected,” says Brunn, who was the first person to take Taylor to the dentist. “She had terrible gum disease.”

When Brunn took Taylor to the doctor they discovered she was also on the wrong dose of the wrong medication. Taylor doesn’t recall ever seeing a GP while in care.

“The Enabling Good Lives approach is what all services who work with disabled people and families should be following and [IDEA Services] is not following [it],” Brunn says.

“They are not being mana-enhancing, they are not supporting Chelsea’s self-determination, they are not relationship building.”

Taylor had never been taught how to cook, to look after her house or to manage her finances until she left residential care.

“People with intellectual challenges – unless they have a family member who truly cares for them and understands what they need – they’re buggered,” Brunn says. “It’s like you just have to put your life into these people’s hands.”

“Family members place their loved one in the care of residential services believing they will have a good life.”

She says Taylor’s is just one of the “many, many stories of people living in residential care who are at the mercy of those who are supposed to be taking care of them”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff

Now that Taylor lives independently, “there are so many things that she didn’t think she could do that she’s now doing because she’s been well-supported, well encouraged and praised and taken care of and loved”.

Taylor receives an Enabling Good Lives personal budget that she has full control over and is supported by a Mana Whaikaha kaitūhono/connector to make fully informed decisions.

Lianne Bryers, regional manager Midcentral of IHC, said most people living in their residential services receive a disability allowance and they work with them and their family to agree on the best way to manage their finances.

“Some people choose to manage their own money but in many cases we provide assistance, including education, around managing money, budgeting, avoiding financial scams and saving money.”

However, Taylor says that she was not given a choice nor knew how much money was going to her bank account from her benefit. “It was compulsory for all clients to have their bank accounts co-signed with an IDEA Services manager,” she adds.

IDEA Services would not comment on whether Taylor was given a choice on how her money was managed nor how it was decided that she would receive $20 each week.

Warwick Smith/Stuff

The service provider also refused to comment on Taylor’s claim that her food cupboard was locked at the time of her stay.

In a report on Taylor’s complaint to IDEA Services, which included not being allowed to go out as she wished, IDEA Services Midcentral quality lead Simon Easton said that “Covid-19 restrictions and a cautious approach to putting vulnerable people from multiple locations at risk did curtail a number of activities that Chelsea enjoyed.”

“Chelsea often chose not to go out with this group, generally because of a lack of money for activities and a preference for not spending time with her flatmates,” Easton said.

Supplied Taylor wins first place at the Special Needs Taekwondo World Games in 2019.

“The National Service Review also resulted in significant changes to the way day-services were run and in particular the service she had previously enjoyed attending was closed. The end result of several factors including low mood did result in Chelsea spending long periods of time alone in her room,” he said.

Brunn says Taylor was isolated, and the blame was often put on Covid-19 restriction measures. “They said [they] had to keep them separate... but these people were having sleepovers at each other’s houses.

“Chelsea was never consulted on who she would live with, who supported her, where she would live or how her disability funding would be used.

“It was really making their life easier… they would have been short-staffed, they might’ve found it difficult to manage all the people.”

Brunn stresses the importance of supporting and upskilling support workers. “We get tired and burnt out and emotional too, and we need to be on the game.

“Training for disability support staff is very pitiful,” she says. “The minimum qualification that you can get is a Level Two certificate in health and wellbeing that actually has little to do with disability.

“When you have autism, or any kind of neurodiversity, your mental health needs come hand in hand, and they can’t be separated. If you meet someone’s mental health needs, you meet their disability support needs,” says Brunn.

Supplied

“At the moment, the [qualification] that people mostly get is a level four which is the first year of uni... but that training has not much to do with disability.

“Then there are all these different pop-up service providers that are not contracted and therefore have no obligations or responsibilities or reporting responsibilities... so their contract is with a disabled person and they’re making them sign things that they don’t actually understand …

“It is not Chelsea who needs to change who she is to make other people comfortable,” says Brunn. “It is others who need to change the way they perceive the way she is and how they respond.”

“Until people providing services to disabled people shift the way they work to better understand their role in a person's life, these stories will continue.”

Supplied

Taylor wants service providers to be held accountable.

“I want justice for not only myself and the way they treated me, but I also want justice for the way they are treating my friends.

“They are taking their rights to a good life away and that is not OK,” says Taylor.

“There’s a saying I go by: Nothing about us without us”.