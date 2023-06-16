Mātauranga Māori science fair returns to Rotorua for second year

Rangatahi survey entries at the 2022 inaugural event for Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair

The country’s only dedicated mātauranga Māori science fair is back for the second year in a row with more categories and 15 registered kura.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Running from July 27 to 29, Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair aims to encourage rangatahi (young people) to blend mātauranga Māori (traditional Māori knowledge) with Western science to tackle environmental issues.

It is organised by Te Arawa Lakes Trust and open to schools in Rotorua along with the wider Te Arawa rohe.

Trust operations manager – biosecurity and jobs for nature, William Anaru, said while last year’s fair was a success with five kura taking part, this year would be much bigger.

He said the scope of the event had also been expanded to include an art competition where rangatahi and tamariki could submit a creative piece under one of five categories.

They included water quality, biosecurity, biodiversity, sustainability and mātauranga Māori. The goal of the art competition was to attract younger tamariki, said Anaru.

“Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair provides a space for rangatahi and tamariki to think about things that impact their environment and come up with solutions to mitigate the impact through a te ao Māori lens.”

Malfroy School in Rotorua currently had the most participants registered, with more than 20 involved in the fair and 14 in the art project.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF A 70-year-old problem is being tackled with an 800-year-old mātauranga Māori solution just outside Rotorua. Video first published December 1 2021.

Helen Ramsdale, who teaches at Malfroy, says getting involved was a great opportunity for her students.

“The categories are very relevant to Aotearoa, which makes it meaningful learning, and as students research for their boards, they come to understand the concepts in more detail.

“Students also get to see other schools' research, so it’s an opportunity to learn from others.”

Awards night will take place on the evening of July 29 at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua. There are awards for each category alongside four supreme awards.