New Zealand, Australia urged to prioritise visa-free travel for Pacific states

Defence Minister Andrew Little and Fiji's Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua at the signing of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) in Suva on Tuesday.

Visa-free travel between New Zealand, Australia and Pacific island nations is a “must”, a Pacific conference on economic, social, political and environmental issues has been told.

The call came on the day Fiji and New Zealand signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) to further strengthen the defence relationship between both Pacific partners.

Defence Minister Andrew Little and his Fijian counterpart Pio Tikoduadua sealed the deal in Suva on Tuesday following discussions on a range of issues facing the region.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the time for visa-free travel with Pacific island states “has now arrived”.

Addressing delegates at the Pacific Update Conference in Suva, Prasad said visa-free travel would help grow Pacific businesses in Aotearoa and Australian markets.

Prasad, who is also the minister for finance and strategic planning, said the move would also allow New Zealand and Australian businesses to expand across Te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa, the Pacific Ocean.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka talks of the county's relationship with New Zealand, and how he's reviewing Fiji's rejection of the PACER Plus trade agreement the New Zealand supports. Rabuka was in Wellington on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) permits visa-free travel for passport holders of 60 countries and territories, provided they hold a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZETA).

There are no Pacific island nations on INZ’s visa-waiver list. For New Zealand realm countries such as Niue, Tokelau and Cook Islands, INZ said their people are NZ citizens, and free to live and work in Aotearoa.

Prasad said it was easier for Lithuanians to travel in and out of Australia than it was for Fijians.

“It simply cannot continue to be the case that Latvians have easier travel access into New Zealand than Solomon Islanders.

“The Blue Pacific must reach out into the world with a determination that is grounded in our history, that is knitted into our cultural fabric, and that reflects our identity,” Prasad said.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said New Zealand has a special and valued relationship with its Pacific neighbours.

He said visitor visa-free travel between New Zealand and Pacific island nations had been raised by the Pacific countries at various times.

Fiji government Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says by forging closer economic ties with New Zealand and Australia, Pacific island nations can "dispel the perception of being distant and powerless small states".

“The Government is constantly monitoring our immigration settings to ensure that they are as helpful as possible for the Pacific. For example, visitor visa applications from the Pacific can now be made online, and diplomatic and official passport holders and business people from Pacific Islands Forum countries can be granted multiple entry visitor visas for up to three years.

“The Government is committed to enhancing economic outcomes for the region through improved labour mobility programmes. As part of the Immigration Rebalance, the Government is exploring and enhancing opportunities for Pacific peoples to work in New Zealand.

“The immediate focus of Pacific programmes is circular seasonal labour opportunities. The Government’s current review of the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme is also focused on ensuring the scheme continues to contribute to good outcomes for Pacific workers and Pacific countries,” Wood said.

He said Pacific people were also able to access various visa pathways, including the Pacific Access Category and Samoan Quota residence categories.

Australia said it was focusing on a range of “new Pacific visa measures to deepen ties with Pacific island countries”.

Its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the planned new Pacific Engagement Visa (PEV) would create new opportunities for people of the Pacific and Timor-Leste to live, work and be educated in Australia.

Prasad told the forum that Aotearoa and Australia were major partners in the region and “must be integral parts of the Pacific story, as there is no room for division within the Pacific family”.

For Fijian and Pacific businesses to be able to grow and expand into Australian and New Zealand markets, Prasad said the change needed to occur now.

“As we seek to change the nature of our engagement with the world, we want the world to understand that we are not powerless small states,” Prasad said.

“We want the world to know that we are large ocean states. We are states that are collective with a large stake in humanity’s future.”