Abuse survivors fear they won't live to see apology, as commission extends deadline

Anne Helm wants a Crown apology for the abuse she and others suffered in psychiatric hospitals.

The Abuse In Care Royal Commission was supposed to deliver its findings on Friday, but the deadline has now been extended until March 2024. Some survivors fear they may not live long enough to see justice, as Katie Doyle reports.

To Anne Helm, Lake Alice seemed like a strange name for a mental hospital.

She can’t remember seeing a lake when she was there, and none of the other residents ever mentioned one.

She remembers the young adolescent boys and the fear they lived under – even after the departure of the notorious Dr Selwyn Leeks.

She remembers being transferred into the elderly women's ward and the way patients stared at her body during bath time.

Now in her early 70s and facing health issues, Helm is worried she won’t live long enough to see the Royal Commission’s findings.

“I’m not the person I was even six months ago.”

In February 2018, the Government launched a Royal Commission of Inquiry into historical abuse in state care, prompting an outpouring of stories from people who had been affected.

The early years

Helm’s journey began long before her admission to Lake Alice.

At 19, Helm was taken to Oakley Hospital in Auckland. She also spent time at Wakari​ Hospital in Dunedin and was later taken to the Cherry Farm facility in nearby Hawksbury after a violent home invasion where she lived.

Helm recalls how each of the buildings there were referred to as “villas”, and residents were able to play chess or the piano.

TEARA.GOVT.NZ/Stuff One of the villas at Cherry Farm Hospital which opened in 1952, replacing the Seacliff Lunatic Asylum.

“I always thought it was funny that they were called villas, as if we were going to live in the south of France.”

At Cherry Farm, Helm was subjected to deep sleep therapy – a practice she describes as “outrageously brutal”. Patients were drugged through a process known as “modified narcosis”; a practice heavily criticised in a subsequent report by the then Department of Health.

Helm believes she underwent this therapy over six weeks, and only remembers being conscious when her blood pressure was taken. Her weight ballooned by 25kg and no discharge information was ever provided.

PUBLIC DOMAIN/ Pawful The memories of Lake Alice still haunt Anne Helm to this day.

“Some of my memories do get a bit mixed in… I find it very hard actually to do a linear timeline,” she says.

Little rooms jammed full

After leaving Cherry Farm Helm got a job in a plant nursery and travelled overseas, but a series of events saw her back in the mental health system, ending up at the infamous Lake Alice.

The infamous Selwyn Leeks had left by then, but his suppressive henchmen remained, and often threatened to cart younger patients off to a ward where the criminally insane were incarcerated.

Bath time was particularly harrowing, with everyone forced to strip naked and dip themselves into the bath one by one, says Helm, who was the youngest on her ward by many years.

“Standing in front of old women and their bodies. I do remember this one woman turned around to me and said, ‘Oh, you’ve got a beautiful body,’ and I thought, ‘Oh f...’.”

Helm remembers being able to touch the bed next to hers just by stretching out her arms: “Little rooms, so jammed full of people. There’s only a bed and a little locker and then the next bed.”

Helm later escaped the horrors of Lake Alice with the help of an uncle, but its horrors haunted her for many years. Now, she wants the Crown to take responsibility.

The boys’ homes

Hohepa Taiaroa (Ngāti Kahungunu and Tūwharetoa) understands why the commission needs an extension, but says it’s too late for some of his friends.

“I lost a mate a month ago, who was somebody who was ngā mōrehu wāhine [female survivor], and she was a good friend. Didn’t harm anybody, waited patiently for the Government to make their decisions.”

Taiaroa was about 12 when he was first taken to Kohitere Boys Training Centre in Levin, where he was subjected to “the blanket show” – a rite of passage for newbies.

supplied Hohepa Taiaroa understands the extension, but says it’s too late for some of his friends.

“While you were sleeping, four boys would hold down a corner of your blanket, while the fifth one would bash the shit out of you.”

Taiaroa also spent time at Epuni Boys Home, and in 1975 he was taken to Waikeria Borstal.

Life in care is difficult for Taiaroa to reflect on. Things get easier as he gets older, he says, but the mamae (pain) never goes away completely. Sometimes he’ll be triggered while doing ordinary things like watching a film or having dinner with his family.

“It affects our families too, because there is no understanding of why we do what we do.”

Taiaroa was ripped away from his whānau at Rātana, taken from his culture and forced to assimilate into the Pākehā world – leaving him feeling disconnected from his roots.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Kohitere fell into a state of disrepair after it was closed.

“I'm always constantly fighting with myself when I'm standing in front of a marae or a situation where Māori is presented.

“We're both walking the same distance, but we're on different roads. That’s how it feels for me.”

In March 2022 Taiaroa appeared before the Royal Commission as part of its inquiry into Māori experiences of care, and told commissioners his time in state institutions “set me on my pathway to prison”.

For Taiaroa, any apology should include mention of the historical harm done to Māori right back to the Treaty of Waitangi: “I want the Government to apologise, so that we can all stand up together and move as one.”

Delays in the work

In April 2023, the Government announced it would be extending the deadline for the Royal Commission's final report.

“The granting of this extension is a welcome acknowledgement of the enormity of this inquiry and the importance of getting it right,” said inquiry chair Coral Shaw at the time.

Shaw’s relief was not felt by everyone. Many, including Taiaroa, felt it was another roadblock to an apology and compensation – but Keith Wiffin, who was subjected to severe abuse at Epuni Boys home in the 1970s, is pragmatic.

Supplied Keith Wiffin understands why the extension is frustrating for some survivors.

“I think it's totally understandable that there is frustration to any delay to an apology, because survivors have waited far too long. And I include myself in that,” he says.

“Recently, I had a health issue, which could easily have taken my life. And so I do recognise the frustration of others.”

Public Service Minister Andrew Little told the Sunday Star-Times an apology would be delivered once the commission had produced its final report.

Helm understands the need to do things thoroughly, and hopes commissioners “make good decisions out of that extra time”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Anne Helms says she just wants to “hear that bloody apology”.

Helm has spent much of her life fighting for those she met in the mental health system, who she says suffer the high “intergenerational cost of trauma”.

After getting her music and education degrees, Helm worked with the Otago Manic Depressive Support Trust and then alongside the Otago District Health Board.

She later sat on the Mental Health Commission Advisory Board and was appointed to the Confidential Forum for Former In-Patients of Psychiatric Hospitals in 2005.

Helm wants that forum and those who spoke to it acknowledged in any future Crown apology. She is also adamant that the Lake Alice water tower be returned to survivors as a memorial to survivors.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard, for years and years, and I just want to hear that bloody apology.”