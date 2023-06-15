Te Pūkenga collaborates with Apple in education partnership to deliver equity in tech sector

Kaiako from participating kura join Te Pūkenga and Apple kaimahi at Te Noho Kotahitanga Marae, Unitec.

New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider, Te Pūkenga, and Apple have launched a programme today to help address the tech sector gap for Māori and Pasifika people in Aotearoa.

As part of their collaboration with Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), Te Pūkenga will upskill approximately 20 kaiako (teachers) from 10 kura and schools in Auckland which serve a high proportion of Māori and Pasifika learners.

Kaiako will learn iOS skills like app prototyping and design, digital media development, computer programming and user experience methodologies.

They and their school communities will also receive ongoing support and a device grant from Apple, enabling them to implement what they’ve learnt.

“We are proud to launch this programme into Aotearoa," said Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder.

“Both Apple and Te Pūkenga are focused on delivering equity to traditionally under-served groups. This programme draws on the strength of our national network representing the country’s largest training organisation to engage the power of Apple technology in promoting change.

“The partnership responds directly to Māori and Pasifika ākonga [students] and their whānau while together creating an environment encouraging entrepreneurship, empowerment and unlocking true potential,” said Winder.

Supplied Pōwhiri for kaiako and Apple kaimahi participating in partnership with Te Pūkenga at Te Noho Kotahitanga Marae, Unitec.

Te Pūkenga said it would support the kaupapa by creating specifically designed training to help kaiako teach the curriculum using Apple technology, facilitate workshops between ākonga and industry, and continue responding to the needs of priority learners in vocational education.

Māori make up 4% of the tech sector, which has raised concerns around Māori data sovereignty. Pasifika people make up 2.8% of the workforce.

"Reducing barriers to opportunity globally is a core focus of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative," said Alisha Johnson Wilder, director of REJI.

"We’re excited to partner with Te Pūkenga and support their efforts to train and equip educators to help achieve education equity for Māori and Pasifika communities of Aotearoa."