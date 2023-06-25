Basmati Bitch: a tale of displacement, friendship, rage and sacrifice

In the neonlit streets of futurist Aotearoa, an ex-MMA fighter discovers you can’t ever really escape the past. A self-aware, neo-noir action-crime-comedy full of whacky fourth-wall-breaking characters, slick dance and stage combat.

What do you get when you put together illicit rice-dealing, fight clubs and erotica? You get a story about displacement, friendship, female rage and sacrifice.

That’s what you can expect from Basmati Bitch, which is premiering with Auckland Theatre Company from July 11.

Written by Ankita Singh​ अंकिता सिंह and directed by Ahi Karunaharan​ அகிலன், Basmati Bitch puts South Asian culture and immigrant stories at its core. It’s a work directed by, written by, and created by Pan-Asian artists.

Lead actors Gemma-Jayde Naidoo​ and Karishma Grebneff​ करिश्मा ग्रेबनेफ who play Shiva and Bisma are proud to be representing South Asian women on the stage, especially in the comedy-action genre, and in one that is based in Aotearoa.

Despite often being the smallest group of people in the room in the arts scene, Naidoo says “we’re not the smallest group of people in the world, nor with the least amount to say or the least power or value”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Gemma-Jayde Naidoo and Karishma Grebneff play lead characters Shiva and Bisma in Auckland Theatre Company’s Basmati Bitch.

It’s a piece they’re holding special to their hearts, and they’re excited to be the first creatives to work on it.

Unlike other castings they’ve been in, Naidoo​ and Grebneff​ get to play their lived ethnicities for the first time. After the roles were cast, the director went back to specify each character’s identity based on the actors’ identities.

“I have been out for all sorts of castings, and I’ve never played a South African Indian woman before,” says Naidoo​.

“I’ve never had one for a Fijian Indian either”, says Grebneff​. “I think that it’s awesome to have two female leads of South Asian descent set in New Zealand... When has it ever happened?”

Camila Araos Elevancini/Supplied Karishma Grebneff करिश्मा ग्रेबनेफ plays bored, overworked Bisma, a Fijian Indian character.

Naidoo​ thinks this helps capture nuances of migrant identity, such as her relationship with her ancestral tongue, Tamil.

“Unfortunately because of the apartheid in South Africa, you could only speak English or Afrikaans in public, so the language kind of ended with my grandparents,” says Naidoo,​ who is one of the few cast members who don’t know their native language.

She had a “little heartbreak moment” when invited by the director and writer to put in their own languages.

Camila Araos Elevancini/Supplied Gemma-Jayde Naidoo plays the “strong, badass” Shiva, a retired fighter.

Throughout the play, audiences can expect to hear an array of Asian languages including Hindi, Vietnamese and Mandarin.

Grebneff​ says, “It’s nice to be able to give our immigrant parents a voice as well because I have grown up with my mum driving taxis and Uber [while] working her normal job during the week.

“The stories that she’ll tell us of people who are just not very nice breaks my heart because she works so hard.

Camila Araos Elevancini/Supplied Grebneff is excited to give a voice to immigrant parents through this performance.

“We were invited during the start of our process to share our own experiences with the topics that are approached in the piece and it was really nice to hear everybody's stories.

“I think it gives us a little bit of an edge in terms of the truth of the piece as well because we do have lived-in experiences; we're not reaching for something that didn’t happen,” says Grebneff.​

The cast is made up of Asian immigrants and second-generation Kiwis. Naidoo​ says there’s nothing minority about the show.

Camila Araos Elevancini/Supplied The cast is made up of pan-Asian first and second generation immigrants. From top left to bottom right: Tian Tan, Mo Nasir, Dennis Zhang, Gemma-Jayde Naidoo, Mel Odedra, Rob Gibson, Amanda Grace Leo, Celine Dam, Karishma Grebneff.

Naidoo plays a “strong, badass, no f... given” character, and she’s excited to show the physicality of anger as a woman.

The play “does a beautiful job at honouring our heritage, honouring identity and then letting us just be”, says Naidoo​. Despite the deep topics, she says audiences will leave the show having had a lot of laughs.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Naidoo and Grebneff are excited to premiere Basmati Bitch, a show injected with humour, lived experience and power.

“I simultaneously want it to inspire our community and to be another great show for it being a great show, and not because it is an ethnic work.”

Grebneff​ invites audiences to take home power, heart and resilience after watching Basmati Bitch.

The show runs from July 11 to 29 at Auckland’s Q Theatre.