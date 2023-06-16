Wai 262 representatives applaud removal of rongoā from Therapeutics Products Bill

Relief was the overwhelming emotion among Wai 262 claim representatives when it was announced that rongoā practitioners would be exempt from regulation under the Therapeutic Produces Bill.

Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall on Tuesday revealed that small-scale natural health product manufacturers and rongoā practitioners would be exempt from regulation under the Therapeutics Products Bill.

Representatives of the Wai 262 claim said they were relieved that their voices were heard.

Wai 262, also known as the Fauna, Flora and Intellectual Property Rights claim, firmly asserts “Māori control over things Māori”, essentially seeking to restore tino rangatiratanga (Māori self-determination).

Lodged in 1991, it is one of the most complex and far-reaching inquiries in the Waitangi Tribunal’s history and is currently led by Te Taumata Whakapūmau, made up of descendants of the original claimants.

Supplied Wai 262 is currently led by Te Taumata Whakapūmau who are descendants of the original claimants and their six iwi.

During the submission period, the rōpū (group) stated that there were aspects of the Therapeutic Products Bill that had the ability to prevent Māori from exercising kaitiakitanga (guardianship) over all things Māori, whether intended or not.

Tohe Ashby, a member of Te Taumata Whakapūmau, has been an ardent campaigner for the removal of rongoā from the Bill. He said the Crown seemed to have heard the collective voice of Māori which strongly opposed the inclusion of rongoā in the bill.

Practitioners feared echoes of the Tohunga Suppression Act which outlawed traditional Māori healing practices from 1907 to 1962.

Supplied Tohe Ashby, rongoā Māori practitioner and tohunga of Te Aho Matua, is relieved by the Government’s announcement.

“It is a huge comfort to have this announcement from the Government,” said Ashby.

“Now it is about mahi tahi [working together], and continuing to protect our taonga tuku iho [cultural property] through the development of the Tiaki Taonga framework that Wai 262 is enabling.”

Kahu Aronui, the expert technicians of Wai 262, are currently designing taonga protection mechanisms and a taonga protection framework, which would protect the use of rongoā Māori and other taonga.

The framework is informed by Māori, particularly tohunga and practitioners, heard through Wai 262’s Kanohi Ora engagement process.