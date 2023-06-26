Touchscreen eftpos app 'complex, slow', blind advocates say

Callum McMenamin, who has low vision, says the rollout of touchscreen eftpos terminals across NZ has made it nearly impossible for him to pay for things at stores.

An app that aims to make touchscreen eftpos terminals more accessible for the blind and low vision community is clunky and difficult to use, advocates say.

Stuff reported earlier this month that touchscreen eftpos terminals are creating a shopping nightmare for blind people as they need physical buttons to guide them.

Eftpos New Zealand released an email to business owners last week reminding them of the app, Navigator, that is designed to make the technology more accessible.

"We are committed to providing more inclusive payment experiences for all customers. We recognise that the shift away from physical pin pads is challenging for the vision-impaired community,” the email said.

"We encourage you to familiarise yourself with Navigator to better support blind, deafblind, vision-impaired, and low-vision customers during transactions."

The app was developed by Verifone, an electronic payment transactions company, through a partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People in 2020.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Callum McMenamin is visually impaired and says an app to make touchscreen eftpos terminals more accessible is excessively complex.

"Verifone Navigator offers comprehensive support for blind, deafblind, vision-impaired, and low-vision customers,” the email said.

"The solution includes a secure universal pin entry keypad, adjustable font size and colour contrast, as well as audio feedback on payment screens, providing orientation and step-by-step guidance throughout transactions."

But Wellington Central resident Callum McMenamin, who has low vision, said even with the app, touchscreen terminals are still a downgrade from those with physical buttons.

"People have just accepted that these inaccessible touchscreen payment terminals are the future – and this future that has been conjured up involves throwing disabled people under the bus while claiming it is innovation,” he said.

"Any so-called innovation that leaves disabled people behind is not innovation – it is discrimination."

McMenamin said the built-in screen reader function was clunky and difficult to hear.

"It's excessively complex, hard to understand, and extraordinarily slow. It's also quite easy for somebody to decipher your pin if they are looking,” he said

“They are so quiet that they're barely audible, even in a relatively empty café. If you were in a busy restaurant, bar, or café, there is simply no hope of being able to use the audio interface that Verifone Navigator provides – even at its measly max volume."

Blind Low Vision NZ spokesperson Aditya Kundalkar was also critical of the app.

"The challenges faced by people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision are broad and include the prospect of holding up queues while trying to navigate through long tutorials in the Navigator app,” he said.

"Further, our trials have revealed that the Verifone Navigator App does not work for people who are deafblind."

Kundalkar said some of Blind Low Vision NZ’s clients feel stressed if they're having to hold up a queue.

"This process discriminates against blind, deafblind and low vision users given they must follow a different process to other customers, to simply make a payment,” he said.

"Failing to provide an accessible device will negatively impact the customer experience and cause some blind, deafblind and low vision customers to choose to not use retailers or services with the device."

He called it an unnecessary form of discrimination that can be corrected.

"I highlight the example of the Australian Commonwealth Bank, which faced a discrimination lawsuit in 2018 due to their inaccessible eftpos machines,” he said.

"As a result, the bank settled the case and introduced tactile bumps on their Verifone eftpos machines in Australia. Why aren’t similar accessibility features present in New Zealand?"

Stuff reached out to Eftpos New Zealand and Verifone for comment but did not receive a response.