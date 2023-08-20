Disabled couple finally have new home after long search and homeless stint

For the first time in more than a year, Nelson man Nathan is able to come and go from his home as he pleases.

The wheelchair user had faced a taxing 18-month housing search that included nearly three weeks of homelessness because no social housing was available to him.

That’s all changed: now, Nathan and partner Cathy, who has fibromyalgia, are in a warm and dry home that meets most of Nathan's accessibility requests. It’s warm and dry with all-day sun and fruit trees in the yard, and importantly, a wheelchair-accessible ramp into the house and a wet-floor bathroom.

The turning point, they said, was speaking out; after months of frustration and dead ends, they were offered a new home within days of a story about their predicament being published in the Sunday Star-Times in early June.

“I shouldn’t have had to come to media to get help, but that’s not the individual staff’s fault, it’s a system failure,” said Nathan, adding that the new house was amazing.

“It ticked everything on our list of needs and even wants.”

The couple’s previous home was unsafe, with an eroded path and steps that made wheelchair access difficult; because of that, Nathan had only left the rental four times in the last year.

The new home means freedom for Nathan, who is now eligible for funding from the Ministry of Health for a power wheelchair. Even though he was medically qualified for one, he wasn’t able to get one previously because the old rental was not wheelchair accessible.

With a rare subtype of Charcot-Marie-Tooth​ disease, he has limited strength to use a manual wheelchair and on some days, he can’t do it at all.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Nathan, pictured with dog Sasha, says moving into a more accessible home has been life-changing.

Julia Campbell, regional director of Kāinga Ora for Nelson-Marlborough, said the Ministry of Social Development had escalated Nathan’s priority rating on the Housing Register in May, and the new home became available within five working days of the department’s last correspondence with the Star-Times.

The previous tenant of the home had moved into a rest home in March, Campbell said.

“When a tenancy ends, we often take the opportunity to undertake maintenance work before a new customer moves in. In this case the house had only just been returned to the letting pool.”

In mid-June Kāinga Ora announced a proposal to develop more housing in the Nelson area, however Nick Maling, the agency’s general manager for national services, said some of the proposed sites were not suitable for accessible housing due to steep slopes or flood-risk requirements.

“Geotechnical issues can also impact on our ability to deliver fully accessible homes.”

Living in more accessible housing has been a game-changer for Nathan. Kāinga Ora has changed out the knobbed door handles to make them more accessible, and also recoded the garage doors.

“They’ve been so fast at getting everything sorted mobility-wise to make sure everything’s accessible,” he said.

He can go to the supermarket, attend appointments in-person or jump on a bus to have coffee with his sister.

Nathan wants to see more full universal design homes being built to grant other disabled people improved levels of freedom.

Maling said in the 2022/23 financial year Kāinga Ora exceeded its 15% target of full universal design homes, with 314 out of 1624 (19%) of homes built to the standard.

“We know the positive difference a fully accessible home can make to people with disabilities, and we are committed to increasing the supply of public homes that suit their needs and meet full universal design standards.”

In the 12 months to March 2023 Kāinga Ora carried out 16,507 individual modifications at 7975 properties. Modifications include handrails, modified door latches, ramps, wet areas, lifts, widened doorways, and vibrating and visual smoke alarms.

Supplied An artist’s impression of the proposed new Kāinga Ora homes in Neale Ave, Stoke, Nelson.

Nathan said now that he's experienced the waiting and bureaucracy, he's able to volunteer as a disability advocate to help others through the same process.

“If I hadn’t been outspoken, I doubt I’d be sitting in a warm dry home right now.”

Only first names have been published to protect Cathy’s identity.