'Tripledemic'? Flu, RSV and Covid may collide this winter, experts warn

Influenza is back on tour this winter. But it's just the flu - surely there's nothing to worry about? Not so fast. (first published June 2, 2022)

Just when we thought the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic was over, experts say a "tripledemic" could be heading our way this winter.

A combination of the flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could create widespread illness across New Zealand.

The illnesses posed a particular risk to children and immunocompromised adults, and Māori health leader Dr Matire Harwood said now was the time to get vaccinated to avoid serious illness.

“I do worry that we will start to see this triple threat, and as people get run down, they'll be even more prone or vulnerable to the infections that we would normally not see,” Harwood said.

Harwood is an associate professor at the University of Auckland and runs a clinic at Papakura Marae.

“I run what we call the ‘red zone’ – acute respiratory cases. The majority of them have strep throat or tonsillitis – an incredible amount that I have never seen in my many years as a GP in south Auckland,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Māori medical expert Dr Matire Harwood, of Papakura Marae GP Clinic, says there is an increasing number of people with respiratory-type infections and some of them will need to be hospitalised.

“These are people who have been unwell for quite a while, so they’ve had a bit of the flu, and just not been able to shake the sore throat, the cough, the runny nose for two to three weeks then coming back when they can get in to see a GP with symptoms,” Harwood said.

“I feel that we are seeing increasing numbers of people with respiratory-type infections and some of them will need to be hospitalised.”

For more than two years, closed schools and offices, social distancing and masks granted Kiwis a reprieve from flu and other respiratory infections. But this winter was likely to be different.

With no restrictions in place and travel and socialising back in full swing, medical experts warned a rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, could collide with Covid cases and a resurgent influenza season.

The flu season, typically between May and October, began weeks earlier than usual in New Zealand and Australia this year, with cases and hospitalisations on the rise.

New Zealand saw four times the number of flu cases in 2022 compared to previous years, the Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre reported.

Research by the University of Otago, Wellington, found that influenza kills about 500 Kiwis each year, making it probably New Zealand’s biggest single infectious disease killer.

Death due to respiratory diseases – including chronic lower respiratory diseases, influenza and pneumonia – were also among the leading causes of flu deaths in the country.

“We found striking inequalities in influenza deaths, showing that it’s important to target flu vaccination and other interventions to the most vulnerable groups, particularly Māori and Pacific people, men aged 65-79, and those living in the most deprived areas,” Professor Michael Baker said.

ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research) reported that more than 250 cases of influenza received in the first four months of the year were influenza B strains.

SUPPLIED Urgent care clinics have been busier than ever with worried patients with cold and flu symptoms. (File photo)

“These strains had been circulating in the northern hemisphere and often affected younger and school-aged children.”

The agency said influenza B was common in young children, adding that the flu vaccine was now free for children aged 6 months to 12 years.

In 2020, the Health Ministry launched the Māori Influenza Vaccination Programme (MIVP) – More Than Just A Jab – to increase access to the flu vaccine for vulnerable Māori groups, particularly kaumātua, and to address persistent health equity gaps for Māori.

The programme recorded higher rates for Māori than in previous years – Māori 65+ increased to 59% in 2020 from 45.8% in 2019.

Harwood said Covid notifications in south Auckland were not as high as they have been around the country, “but I think that's probably because people aren't testing and reporting it.

“We had high rates in south Auckland for a long time, but now we only see reported cases outside of south Auckland. There are people having Covid and probably testing at home, but are not reporting it to Manatū Hauora, Ministry of Health.

“But I do think too, with the Covid and then post-Covid, people getting unwell, getting run down, their immune system is getting weaker than usual, and the stress of the last few years – I worry about what's going to happen over the next few months.”

Most cases of the flu, RSV and Covid are likely to be mild, but together they may sicken millions of people and swamp hospitals, American microbiologist Andrew Read warned.

“We're in uncharted waters here. The vaccines for Covid and flu, while they may not prevent infection, still offered the best protection against severe illness and death.

“Everyone, especially those at high risk, should get their shots as soon as possible. Older adults, immunocompromised people and pregnant women are most at risk, and young children are highly susceptible to influenza and RSV.

“Many infected children are becoming severely ill because they have little immunity, either because it has waned or because they were not exposed to these viruses before the pandemic,” Read said.